Music Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.25% YOY

Music Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.54% & the profit decreased by 37.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.24% and the profit increased by 601.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.63% q-o-q & increased by 12.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 156.39% q-o-q & decreased by 7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 34.91% Y-o-Y.
Music Broadcast has delivered -8.89% return in the last 1 week, 48.19% return in the last 6 months and 7.89% YTD return.
Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of ₹723.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹21.8 & ₹9.7 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.
Music Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60.44
|52.44
|+15.24%
|54.67
|+10.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.54
|17.26
|+1.63%
|15.65
|+12.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.42
|8.28
|+1.64%
|8.18
|+2.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|59.36
|54.35
|+9.23%
|53.52
|+10.92%
|Operating Income
|1.07
|-1.9
|+156.39%
|1.15
|-7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.44
|1.33
|+232.74%
|5.84
|-23.93%
|Net Income
|2.57
|0.37
|+601.56%
|4.09
|-37.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.03
|+139.34%
|0.12
|-34.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹60.44Cr
