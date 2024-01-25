Music Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.25% YOY

Music Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.54% & the profit decreased by 37.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.24% and the profit increased by 601.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.63% q-o-q & increased by 12.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 156.39% q-o-q & decreased by 7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 34.91% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast has delivered -8.89% return in the last 1 week, 48.19% return in the last 6 months and 7.89% YTD return.

Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of ₹723.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹21.8 & ₹9.7 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

Music Broadcast Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60.44 52.44 +15.24% 54.67 +10.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.54 17.26 +1.63% 15.65 +12.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.42 8.28 +1.64% 8.18 +2.89% Total Operating Expense 59.36 54.35 +9.23% 53.52 +10.92% Operating Income 1.07 -1.9 +156.39% 1.15 -7% Net Income Before Taxes 4.44 1.33 +232.74% 5.84 -23.93% Net Income 2.57 0.37 +601.56% 4.09 -37.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.03 +139.34% 0.12 -34.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹60.44Cr

