Music Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.25% YOY

Music Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 37.25% YOY

Livemint

Music Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.54% YoY & profit decreased by 37.25% YoY

Music Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live

Music Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.54% & the profit decreased by 37.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.24% and the profit increased by 601.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.63% q-o-q & increased by 12.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 156.39% q-o-q & decreased by 7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 34.91% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast has delivered -8.89% return in the last 1 week, 48.19% return in the last 6 months and 7.89% YTD return.

Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of 723.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 21.8 & 9.7 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

Music Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue60.4452.44+15.24%54.67+10.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.5417.26+1.63%15.65+12.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.428.28+1.64%8.18+2.89%
Total Operating Expense59.3654.35+9.23%53.52+10.92%
Operating Income1.07-1.9+156.39%1.15-7%
Net Income Before Taxes4.441.33+232.74%5.84-23.93%
Net Income2.570.37+601.56%4.09-37.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.03+139.34%0.12-34.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹60.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

