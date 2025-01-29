Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 40.08% YOY, profit at ₹3.6 crore and revenue at ₹65.38 crore

Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025:Music Broadcast declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.17% & the profit increased by 40.08% YoY, with profit at ₹3.6 crore and revenue at ₹65.38 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 19.24% and profit increased by 280.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.8% q-o-q but increased by 11.92% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 136.79% q-o-q and increased by 92.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.11 for Q3, which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast has delivered -4.88% return in the last 1 week, -30.54% return in the last 6 months, and -7.18% YTD return.

Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of ₹493.14 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹25.35 & ₹10.5 respectively.

Music Broadcast Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.38 54.83 +19.24% 60.44 +8.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.63 19.99 -1.8% 17.54 +11.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.77 8.63 +1.62% 8.42 +4.16% Total Operating Expense 63.32 60.43 +4.78% 59.36 +6.67% Operating Income 2.06 -5.6 +136.79% 1.07 +92.52% Net Income Before Taxes 5.94 -1.97 +401.52% 4.44 +33.78% Net Income 3.6 -1.99 +280.9% 2.57 +40.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.11 -0.05 +320% 0.08 +37.5%

