Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 40.08% YOY, profit at ₹3.6 crore and revenue at ₹65.38 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025:Music Broadcast declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.17% & the profit increased by 40.08% YoY, with profit at 3.6 crore and revenue at 65.38 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 19.24% and profit increased by 280.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.8% q-o-q but increased by 11.92% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 136.79% q-o-q and increased by 92.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.11 for Q3, which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast has delivered -4.88% return in the last 1 week, -30.54% return in the last 6 months, and -7.18% YTD return.

Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of 493.14 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 25.35 & 10.5 respectively.

Music Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.3854.83+19.24%60.44+8.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.6319.99-1.8%17.54+11.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.778.63+1.62%8.42+4.16%
Total Operating Expense63.3260.43+4.78%59.36+6.67%
Operating Income2.06-5.6+136.79%1.07+92.52%
Net Income Before Taxes5.94-1.97+401.52%4.44+33.78%
Net Income3.6-1.99+280.9%2.57+40.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.11-0.05+320%0.08+37.5%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.6Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹65.38Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
