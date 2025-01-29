Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 40.08% YOY, profit at ₹3.6 crore and revenue at ₹65.38 crore

Music Broadcast Q3 Results 2025:Music Broadcast declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.17% & the profit increased by 40.08% YoY, with profit at ₹3.6 crore and revenue at ₹65.38 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 19.24% and profit increased by 280.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.8% q-o-q but increased by 11.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 136.79% q-o-q and increased by 92.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.11 for Q3, which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.
Music Broadcast has delivered -4.88% return in the last 1 week, -30.54% return in the last 6 months, and -7.18% YTD return.
Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of ₹493.14 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹25.35 & ₹10.5 respectively.
Music Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.38
|54.83
|+19.24%
|60.44
|+8.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.63
|19.99
|-1.8%
|17.54
|+11.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.77
|8.63
|+1.62%
|8.42
|+4.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.32
|60.43
|+4.78%
|59.36
|+6.67%
|Operating Income
|2.06
|-5.6
|+136.79%
|1.07
|+92.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.94
|-1.97
|+401.52%
|4.44
|+33.78%
|Net Income
|3.6
|-1.99
|+280.9%
|2.57
|+40.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.11
|-0.05
|+320%
|0.08
|+37.5%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3.6Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹65.38Cr