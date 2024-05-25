Music Broadcast Q4 results : profit at ₹2.97Cr, Revenue increased by 21.83% YoY

Music Broadcast Q4 results : Revenue increased by 21.83% YoY & profit at ₹ 2.97Cr

Music Broadcast Q4 Results Live : Music Broadcast declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.83% & the profit came at ₹2.97cr. It is noteworthy that Music Broadcast had declared a loss of ₹0.77cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 18.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.77% q-o-q & increased by 162.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 214.4% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast has delivered -3.21% return in the last 1 week, 9.21% return in the last 6 months and -2.92% YTD return.

Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of ₹664.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹25.35 & ₹10.6 respectively.

Music Broadcast Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62.63 60.44 +3.63% 51.41 +21.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.28 17.54 +4.24% 15.43 +18.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.5 8.42 +0.94% 8.17 +4.01% Total Operating Expense 60.92 59.36 +2.62% 54.16 +12.48% Operating Income 1.71 1.07 +59.77% -2.75 +162.29% Net Income Before Taxes 5.04 4.44 +13.57% 0.07 +7494.58% Net Income 2.97 2.57 +15.71% -0.77 +487.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.08 +52.65% 0.04 +214.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹62.63Cr

