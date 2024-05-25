Music Broadcast Q4 results : profit at ₹2.97Cr, Revenue increased by 21.83% YoY

Music Broadcast Q4 Results Live : Music Broadcast declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.83% & the profit came at ₹2.97cr. It is noteworthy that Music Broadcast had declared a loss of ₹0.77cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 18.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 59.77% q-o-q & increased by 162.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 214.4% Y-o-Y.
Music Broadcast has delivered -3.21% return in the last 1 week, 9.21% return in the last 6 months and -2.92% YTD return.
Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of ₹664.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹25.35 & ₹10.6 respectively.
Music Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|62.63
|60.44
|+3.63%
|51.41
|+21.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.28
|17.54
|+4.24%
|15.43
|+18.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.5
|8.42
|+0.94%
|8.17
|+4.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|60.92
|59.36
|+2.62%
|54.16
|+12.48%
|Operating Income
|1.71
|1.07
|+59.77%
|-2.75
|+162.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.04
|4.44
|+13.57%
|0.07
|+7494.58%
|Net Income
|2.97
|2.57
|+15.71%
|-0.77
|+487.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.08
|+52.65%
|0.04
|+214.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹62.63Cr
