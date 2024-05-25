Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Music Broadcast Q4 results : profit at 2.97Cr, Revenue increased by 21.83% YoY

Music Broadcast Q4 results : profit at ₹2.97Cr, Revenue increased by 21.83% YoY

Livemint

Music Broadcast Q4 results : Revenue increased by 21.83% YoY & profit at 2.97Cr

Music Broadcast Q4 Results Live

Music Broadcast Q4 Results Live : Music Broadcast declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.83% & the profit came at 2.97cr. It is noteworthy that Music Broadcast had declared a loss of 0.77cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 18.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.77% q-o-q & increased by 162.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q4 which increased by 214.4% Y-o-Y.

Music Broadcast has delivered -3.21% return in the last 1 week, 9.21% return in the last 6 months and -2.92% YTD return.

Currently, Music Broadcast has a market cap of 664.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 25.35 & 10.6 respectively.

Music Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue62.6360.44+3.63%51.41+21.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.2817.54+4.24%15.43+18.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.58.42+0.94%8.17+4.01%
Total Operating Expense60.9259.36+2.62%54.16+12.48%
Operating Income1.711.07+59.77%-2.75+162.29%
Net Income Before Taxes5.044.44+13.57%0.07+7494.58%
Net Income2.972.57+15.71%-0.77+487.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.08+52.65%0.04+214.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹62.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.