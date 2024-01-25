Hello User
Muthoot Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 49.42% YOY

Muthoot Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 49.42% YOY

Livemint

Muthoot Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 14.62% YoY & profit decreased by 49.42% YoY

Muthoot Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Muthoot Capital Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.62% & the profit decreased by 49.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.06% and the profit decreased by 87.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.77% q-o-q & decreased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 65.36% q-o-q & decreased by 19.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.6 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 32.44% Y-o-Y.

Muthoot Capital Services has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -2.21% return in last 6 months and 0.65% YTD return.

Currently the Muthoot Capital Services has a market cap of 621.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 460 & 237.05 respectively.

Muthoot Capital Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue96.1198.13-2.06%112.57-14.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.7318.22+13.77%20.76-0.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.17+27.04%0.15+42.2%
Total Operating Expense43.72-53.09+182.35%47.57-8.09%
Operating Income52.39151.23-65.36%65-19.41%
Net Income Before Taxes13.39111.99-88.04%27.54-51.37%
Net Income10.0183.21-87.97%19.79-49.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.68.51+1.02%12.72-32.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹96.11Cr

