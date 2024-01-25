Muthoot Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 49.42% YOY

Muthoot Capital Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.62% & the profit decreased by 49.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.06% and the profit decreased by 87.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.77% q-o-q & decreased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 65.36% q-o-q & decreased by 19.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.6 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 32.44% Y-o-Y.
Muthoot Capital Services has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -2.21% return in last 6 months and 0.65% YTD return.
Currently the Muthoot Capital Services has a market cap of ₹621.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹460 & ₹237.05 respectively.
Muthoot Capital Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|96.11
|98.13
|-2.06%
|112.57
|-14.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.73
|18.22
|+13.77%
|20.76
|-0.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.17
|+27.04%
|0.15
|+42.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.72
|-53.09
|+182.35%
|47.57
|-8.09%
|Operating Income
|52.39
|151.23
|-65.36%
|65
|-19.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.39
|111.99
|-88.04%
|27.54
|-51.37%
|Net Income
|10.01
|83.21
|-87.97%
|19.79
|-49.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.6
|8.51
|+1.02%
|12.72
|-32.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹96.11Cr
