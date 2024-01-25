Muthoot Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 49.42% YOY

Muthoot Capital Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.62% & the profit decreased by 49.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.06% and the profit decreased by 87.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.77% q-o-q & decreased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 65.36% q-o-q & decreased by 19.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.6 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 32.44% Y-o-Y.

Muthoot Capital Services has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -2.21% return in last 6 months and 0.65% YTD return.

Currently the Muthoot Capital Services has a market cap of ₹621.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹460 & ₹237.05 respectively.

Muthoot Capital Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.11 98.13 -2.06% 112.57 -14.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.73 18.22 +13.77% 20.76 -0.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.17 +27.04% 0.15 +42.2% Total Operating Expense 43.72 -53.09 +182.35% 47.57 -8.09% Operating Income 52.39 151.23 -65.36% 65 -19.41% Net Income Before Taxes 13.39 111.99 -88.04% 27.54 -51.37% Net Income 10.01 83.21 -87.97% 19.79 -49.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.6 8.51 +1.02% 12.72 -32.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹96.11Cr

