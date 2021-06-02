The company also appointed George Jacob Muthoot as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors on Wednesday. The position was vacant after MG George Muthoot passed away on March 5, 2021. George Jacob is MG George's younger brother.
In the BSE filing, MD George Alexander Muthoot said, "We disbursed fresh loans to 3.61 lakh new customers amounting to ₹2,753 crore and to 4.32 lakh inactive customers amounting to ₹2,917 crore".
