Muthoot Finance Q1 net profit rises 59% to 841 crore

"There has been no significant impact on the operations/financial position ofthe company on account of outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations/restrictions arising tberefrom. In accordance with the concessional package announced bey RBl, the company has offered an optional moratorium on repayment of loan instalments falling due between March l, 2020 and August 31, 2020 and the asset classification for all accounts where moratorium is granted continues to remain stand-still during the aforesaid period as per such guidelines," the financial company said in its stock exchange filing.