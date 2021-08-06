Gold financing company Muthoot Finance reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Kerala-based NBFC saw its profit rise to ₹979 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹858 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated loan assets under management of the company increased 25 per cent on annual basis to ₹58,135 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to ₹46,501 crore in Q1 FY21. However, consolidated assets under management declined ₹145 crore on sequential basis.

Interest income in consolidated terms increased to ₹2,918.31 crore during June quarter, from ₹2,528.91 crore. Total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹2,955.83 crore, compared to ₹2,604.48 in the year-ago period.

In standalone terms, the Muthoot Finance saw net profit rise 16 per cent to ₹971 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against ₹841 crore in the same quarter last year.

Loan assets stood at ₹52,614 crore in June quarter this year, compared to ₹41,296 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, marking growth of 27 per cent on-year. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by ₹142 crore.

“We consciously decided to go slow in terms of non-gold lending business on account of continued uncertainty and emerging uncertain credit behavior. We are redrawing our strategies in terms of non-gold lending business and we are confident to emerge stronger as environment improves. On gold loan front, we are targeting 15 per cent growth in the remaining 3 quarters," said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.

Muthoot Homefin (India), the wholly-owned home loan subsidiary, reported a loan portfolio of ₹1,705 crore, as against ₹1,979 crore in the previous year. During Q1 FY22, loan portfolio increased by approximately by ₹1 crore.

Total revenue for Q1 FY22 stood at ₹46 crore as against ₹59 crore in the previous year. It achieved a profit after tax of ₹0.48 crore in Q1 FY22 as against ₹0.41 crore in the previous year. Its Stage III Asset on Gross Loan Asset as on June 30, 2021, stood at 5.94 per cent and net of Stage 3 ECL provisions stood at 4.12 per cent.

Belstar Microfinance, a microfinance NBFC where Muthoot Finance holds majority stake, saw its loan portfolio grow 19 per cent on-year in June quarter this year to ₹3,072 crore as against of ₹2,575 crore last fiscal. It achieved a profit after tax of ₹2 crore in Q1 FY22 as against previous year profit after tax of ₹15 crore. Its Stage III Asset on Gross Loan Asset percentage as on June 30, 2021, stood at 3.67 per cent and net of Stage 3 ECL provisions stood at 1.25 per cent.

Muthoot Insurance Brokers, an direct broker in insurance products, generated a total premium collection amounting to ₹61 crore in Q1 FY22 as against ₹44 crore in the previous year. It generated a profit after tax of ₹4.31 crore in Q1 FY22 as against ₹4.16 crore in the previous year.

Muthoot Money, the auto loan subsidiary, saw its loan portfolio decline to ₹333 crore, as against ₹497 crore last year. Total revenue for Q1 FY22 stood at ₹11 crore. The company reported a loss of ₹0.11 crore in Q1 FY22 as against previous year loss of ₹2.47 crore.

Muthoot Finance shares closed the day at ₹1,547, down 38.75 points or 2.44 per cent on BSE.

