Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Net profit grows 14% to 979 cr

Belstar Microfinance, a microfinance NBFC where Muthoot Finance holds majority stake, saw its loan portfolio grow 19 per cent on-year in June quarter this year to ₹3,072 crore as against of ₹2,575 crore last fiscal. It achieved a profit after tax of ₹2 crore in Q1 FY22 as against previous year profit after tax of ₹15 crore. Its Stage III Asset on Gross Loan Asset percentage as on June 30, 2021, stood at 3.67 per cent and net of Stage 3 ECL provisions stood at 1.25 per cent.