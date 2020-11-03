Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 2.5% to 931 crore

NEW DELHI : Muthoot Finance on Tuesday reported a 2.5% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹930.80 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹908.54 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Total income grew 17.4% to ₹2,824.19 crore during July-September period of 2020-21 from ₹2,406.39 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated loan assets under management grew 29% to ₹52,286 crore during April-September of FY21, it said.

The results include financial numbers from its subsidiaries -- Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd, Belstar Microfinance Ltd, Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, Muthoot Money Ltd and Sri Lankan subsidiary Asia Asset Finance Plc (AAF).

On a standalone basis, net profit of Muthoot Finance rose to ₹894.39 crore during the quarter under review from ₹857.92 crore in the year-ago quarter. Income grew to ₹2,584.47 crore from ₹2,140.55 crore a year ago.

The company said it saw highest ever quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in its gold loan portfolio.

"We are glad to inform that we could achieve highest ever quarterly growth in gold loan portfolio of ₹5,739 crore during this quarter i.e., QoQ growth of 14 per cent. With this growth, we achieved a year-on-year growth in loan assets of 32% reaching ₹47,016 crore...we are able to support our customers with extra funds during times of their difficulty," Muthoot Finance Chairman M G George Muthoot said,

"We also achieved a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent in profit after tax of ₹1,735 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2020," he added.

Non-gold loan portfolio in subsidiaries constituted about 11 per cent of the company's consolidated loan portfolio. Collections in non-gold loan portfolio have significantly improved month-on-month, the company's managing director George Alexander Muthoot said.

The company disbursed fresh loans to 4.40 lakh new customers, amounting to ₹3,653 crore, and to 4.67 lakh inactive customers, amounting to ₹3,460 crore, during the quarter, he added.

Shares of Muthoot Finance on Tuesday closed 3.81% lower at ₹1,190.05 apiece on the BSE.

