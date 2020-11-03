Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 2.5% to 931 crore
Muthoot Finance consolidated loan assets under management grew 29% to 52,286 crore during April-September of FY21

Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 2.5% to 931 crore

2 min read . 04:49 PM IST PTI

Total income grew 17.4% to 2,824.19 crore during July-Sept period of 2020-21 from 2,406.39 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing

NEW DELHI : Muthoot Finance on Tuesday reported a 2.5% increase in consolidated net profit at 930.80 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year.

Muthoot Finance on Tuesday reported a 2.5% increase in consolidated net profit at 930.80 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year.

The company had posted a net profit of 908.54 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

The company had posted a net profit of 908.54 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Total income grew 17.4% to 2,824.19 crore during July-September period of 2020-21 from 2,406.39 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated loan assets under management grew 29% to 52,286 crore during April-September of FY21, it said.

The results include financial numbers from its subsidiaries -- Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd, Belstar Microfinance Ltd, Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, Muthoot Money Ltd and Sri Lankan subsidiary Asia Asset Finance Plc (AAF).

On a standalone basis, net profit of Muthoot Finance rose to 894.39 crore during the quarter under review from 857.92 crore in the year-ago quarter. Income grew to 2,584.47 crore from 2,140.55 crore a year ago.

The company said it saw highest ever quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in its gold loan portfolio.

"We are glad to inform that we could achieve highest ever quarterly growth in gold loan portfolio of 5,739 crore during this quarter i.e., QoQ growth of 14 per cent. With this growth, we achieved a year-on-year growth in loan assets of 32% reaching 47,016 crore...we are able to support our customers with extra funds during times of their difficulty," Muthoot Finance Chairman M G George Muthoot said,

"We also achieved a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent in profit after tax of 1,735 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2020," he added.

Non-gold loan portfolio in subsidiaries constituted about 11 per cent of the company's consolidated loan portfolio. Collections in non-gold loan portfolio have significantly improved month-on-month, the company's managing director George Alexander Muthoot said.

The company disbursed fresh loans to 4.40 lakh new customers, amounting to 3,653 crore, and to 4.67 lakh inactive customers, amounting to 3,460 crore, during the quarter, he added.

Shares of Muthoot Finance on Tuesday closed 3.81% lower at 1,190.05 apiece on the BSE.

