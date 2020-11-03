Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 2.5% to 931 crore

"We are glad to inform that we could achieve highest ever quarterly growth in gold loan portfolio of ₹5,739 crore during this quarter i.e., QoQ growth of 14 per cent. With this growth, we achieved a year-on-year growth in loan assets of 32% reaching ₹47,016 crore...we are able to support our customers with extra funds during times of their difficulty," Muthoot Finance Chairman M G George Muthoot said,