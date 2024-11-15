Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 20.01% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024 show a significant increase in revenue and profit, with a year-on-year profit increase of 20.01% and revenue growth of 36.4%.

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024:Muthoot Finance has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a robust financial performance. The company reported a profit of 1271.6 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 20.01%. Revenue surged to 4905.73 crore, marking a remarkable 36.4% growth compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Muthoot Finance experienced a revenue growth of 10.4% and a profit increase of 9.24%. This consistent upward trend demonstrates the company's resilience and effective strategies in navigating market challenges.

However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen by 2.43% quarter-on-quarter and 25.78% year-on-year, indicating increased operational costs that may need to be monitored moving forward.

The operating income also showed positive momentum, climbing 9.59% quarter-on-quarter and 21.98% year-on-year, which adds to the overall positive sentiment surrounding the company's financial health.

Muthoot Finance reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 39.34 for Q2, an impressive increase of 41.02% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's profitability.

Despite a slight decline of -2.63% in the last week, Muthoot Finance has delivered a notable 20.29% return year-to-date, with a 4.66% return over the last six months. The market capitalization currently stands at 71293.96 crore, with a 52-week high of 2078.75 and a low of 1261.9.

Among 21 analysts covering Muthoot Finance, there is a mixed sentiment with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 7 buy, and 7 strong buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Nov, 2024, leans towards buying the stock, indicating positive outlook among market experts.

Muthoot Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4905.734443.78+10.4%3596.5+36.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total530.22517.62+2.43%421.56+25.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.8625.84-3.77%22.18+12.09%
Total Operating Expense3155.622846.77+10.85%2161.73+45.98%
Operating Income1750.121597.01+9.59%1434.77+21.98%
Net Income Before Taxes1801.781645.7+9.48%1470.21+22.55%
Net Income1271.61164.03+9.24%1059.62+20.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS39.3435.77+9.98%27.9+41.02%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs
₹1271.6Cr
₹4905.73Cr
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMuthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 20.01% YOY

