Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 20.01% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024:Muthoot Finance has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a robust financial performance. The company reported a profit of ₹1271.6 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 20.01%. Revenue surged to ₹4905.73 crore, marking a remarkable 36.4% growth compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Muthoot Finance experienced a revenue growth of 10.4% and a profit increase of 9.24%. This consistent upward trend demonstrates the company's resilience and effective strategies in navigating market challenges.
However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen by 2.43% quarter-on-quarter and 25.78% year-on-year, indicating increased operational costs that may need to be monitored moving forward.
The operating income also showed positive momentum, climbing 9.59% quarter-on-quarter and 21.98% year-on-year, which adds to the overall positive sentiment surrounding the company's financial health.
Muthoot Finance reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹39.34 for Q2, an impressive increase of 41.02% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's profitability.
Despite a slight decline of -2.63% in the last week, Muthoot Finance has delivered a notable 20.29% return year-to-date, with a 4.66% return over the last six months. The market capitalization currently stands at ₹71293.96 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2078.75 and a low of ₹1261.9.
Among 21 analysts covering Muthoot Finance, there is a mixed sentiment with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 7 buy, and 7 strong buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Nov, 2024, leans towards buying the stock, indicating positive outlook among market experts.
Muthoot Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4905.73
|4443.78
|+10.4%
|3596.5
|+36.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|530.22
|517.62
|+2.43%
|421.56
|+25.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.86
|25.84
|-3.77%
|22.18
|+12.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|3155.62
|2846.77
|+10.85%
|2161.73
|+45.98%
|Operating Income
|1750.12
|1597.01
|+9.59%
|1434.77
|+21.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1801.78
|1645.7
|+9.48%
|1470.21
|+22.55%
|Net Income
|1271.6
|1164.03
|+9.24%
|1059.62
|+20.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|39.34
|35.77
|+9.98%
|27.9
|+41.02%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess