Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 20.01% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024 show a significant increase in revenue and profit, with a year-on-year profit increase of 20.01% and revenue growth of 36.4%.

Muthoot Finance Q2 Results 2024:Muthoot Finance has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a robust financial performance. The company reported a profit of ₹1271.6 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 20.01%. Revenue surged to ₹4905.73 crore, marking a remarkable 36.4% growth compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Muthoot Finance experienced a revenue growth of 10.4% and a profit increase of 9.24%. This consistent upward trend demonstrates the company's resilience and effective strategies in navigating market challenges.

However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen by 2.43% quarter-on-quarter and 25.78% year-on-year, indicating increased operational costs that may need to be monitored moving forward.

The operating income also showed positive momentum, climbing 9.59% quarter-on-quarter and 21.98% year-on-year, which adds to the overall positive sentiment surrounding the company's financial health.

Muthoot Finance reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹39.34 for Q2, an impressive increase of 41.02% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's profitability.

Despite a slight decline of -2.63% in the last week, Muthoot Finance has delivered a notable 20.29% return year-to-date, with a 4.66% return over the last six months. The market capitalization currently stands at ₹71293.96 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2078.75 and a low of ₹1261.9.

Among 21 analysts covering Muthoot Finance, there is a mixed sentiment with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 7 buy, and 7 strong buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Nov, 2024, leans towards buying the stock, indicating positive outlook among market experts.

Muthoot Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4905.73 4443.78 +10.4% 3596.5 +36.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 530.22 517.62 +2.43% 421.56 +25.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.86 25.84 -3.77% 22.18 +12.09% Total Operating Expense 3155.62 2846.77 +10.85% 2161.73 +45.98% Operating Income 1750.12 1597.01 +9.59% 1434.77 +21.98% Net Income Before Taxes 1801.78 1645.7 +9.48% 1470.21 +22.55% Net Income 1271.6 1164.03 +9.24% 1059.62 +20.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 39.34 35.77 +9.98% 27.9 +41.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1271.6Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4905.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.