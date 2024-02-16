Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Livemint

Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.57% YoY & profit increased by 18.95% YoY

Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Muthoot Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.57% & the profit increased by 18.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.94% and the profit increased by 4.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.65% q-o-q & increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.68% q-o-q & increased by 24.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 29.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.19% Y-o-Y.

Muthoot Finance has delivered -3.22% return in the last 1 week, 9.8% return in last 6 months and -6.57% YTD return.

Currently the Muthoot Finance has a market cap of 55371.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1537.35 & 911.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Muthoot Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3810.223596.5+5.94%2986.68+27.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total436.96421.56+3.65%351.18+24.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.1222.18+8.77%19.58+23.2%
Total Operating Expense2308.332161.73+6.78%1781.29+29.59%
Operating Income1501.891434.77+4.68%1205.39+24.6%
Net Income Before Taxes1534.351470.21+4.36%1249.18+22.83%
Net Income1103.521059.62+4.14%927.71+18.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.4627.9+5.59%25.35+16.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1103.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3810.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.