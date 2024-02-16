Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Muthoot Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.57% & the profit increased by 18.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.94% and the profit increased by 4.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.65% q-o-q & increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.68% q-o-q & increased by 24.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹29.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.19% Y-o-Y.

Muthoot Finance has delivered -3.22% return in the last 1 week, 9.8% return in last 6 months and -6.57% YTD return.

Currently the Muthoot Finance has a market cap of ₹55371.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1537.35 & ₹911.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Muthoot Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3810.22 3596.5 +5.94% 2986.68 +27.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 436.96 421.56 +3.65% 351.18 +24.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.12 22.18 +8.77% 19.58 +23.2% Total Operating Expense 2308.33 2161.73 +6.78% 1781.29 +29.59% Operating Income 1501.89 1434.77 +4.68% 1205.39 +24.6% Net Income Before Taxes 1534.35 1470.21 +4.36% 1249.18 +22.83% Net Income 1103.52 1059.62 +4.14% 927.71 +18.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.46 27.9 +5.59% 25.35 +16.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1103.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3810.22Cr

