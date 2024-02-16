Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Muthoot Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.57% & the profit increased by 18.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.94% and the profit increased by 4.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.65% q-o-q & increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.68% q-o-q & increased by 24.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹29.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.19% Y-o-Y.
Muthoot Finance has delivered -3.22% return in the last 1 week, 9.8% return in last 6 months and -6.57% YTD return.
Currently the Muthoot Finance has a market cap of ₹55371.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1537.35 & ₹911.25 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Muthoot Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3810.22
|3596.5
|+5.94%
|2986.68
|+27.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|436.96
|421.56
|+3.65%
|351.18
|+24.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.12
|22.18
|+8.77%
|19.58
|+23.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|2308.33
|2161.73
|+6.78%
|1781.29
|+29.59%
|Operating Income
|1501.89
|1434.77
|+4.68%
|1205.39
|+24.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1534.35
|1470.21
|+4.36%
|1249.18
|+22.83%
|Net Income
|1103.52
|1059.62
|+4.14%
|927.71
|+18.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.46
|27.9
|+5.59%
|25.35
|+16.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1103.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3810.22Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!