Muthoot Finance Q4 net profit soars 59% to 815 cr

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director , on this occasion stated , “Company could open majority of its branches since April 20 and as of now all branches are functioning normally. Disbursements and collections have normalized and we are expecting increase in disbursement once movement of people increases and economic activity level picks up. Company continues to maintain adequate liquidity to meet all repayment obligations. We have been able to raise fresh Commercial paper, NCDs, Bank limits etc. We are looking to grow gold loan business by about 15% for the whole year."