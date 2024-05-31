Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.01% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : Muthoot Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.22% & the profit increased by 17.01% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.67% and the profit increased by 3.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.13% q-o-q & increased by 20.49% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 17.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.24 for Q4 which increased by 24.58% Y-o-Y.
Muthoot Finance has delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 12.96% return in the last 6 months, and 13.39% YTD return.
Currently, Muthoot Finance has a market cap of ₹67204.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1763 & ₹1109 respectively.
As of 31 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Muthoot Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4140.47
|3810.22
|+8.67%
|3254.68
|+27.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|542.38
|436.96
|+24.13%
|450.16
|+20.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.61
|24.12
|+10.29%
|23.15
|+14.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|2594.24
|2308.33
|+12.39%
|1943.48
|+33.48%
|Operating Income
|1546.23
|1501.89
|+2.95%
|1311.2
|+17.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1585.18
|1534.35
|+3.31%
|1354.88
|+17%
|Net Income
|1139.07
|1103.52
|+3.22%
|973.5
|+17.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.24
|29.46
|+9.45%
|25.88
|+24.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1139.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4140.47Cr
