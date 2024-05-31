Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.01% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : Muthoot Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.22% & the profit increased by 17.01% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.67% and the profit increased by 3.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.13% q-o-q & increased by 20.49% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 17.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.24 for Q4 which increased by 24.58% Y-o-Y.

Muthoot Finance has delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 12.96% return in the last 6 months, and 13.39% YTD return.

Currently, Muthoot Finance has a market cap of ₹67204.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1763 & ₹1109 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Muthoot Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4140.47 3810.22 +8.67% 3254.68 +27.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 542.38 436.96 +24.13% 450.16 +20.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.61 24.12 +10.29% 23.15 +14.94% Total Operating Expense 2594.24 2308.33 +12.39% 1943.48 +33.48% Operating Income 1546.23 1501.89 +2.95% 1311.2 +17.92% Net Income Before Taxes 1585.18 1534.35 +3.31% 1354.88 +17% Net Income 1139.07 1103.52 +3.22% 973.5 +17.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.24 29.46 +9.45% 25.88 +24.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1139.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4140.47Cr

