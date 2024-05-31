Hello User
Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.01% YOY

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.01% YOY

Livemint

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.22% YoY & profit increased by 17.01% YoY

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results Live : Muthoot Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.22% & the profit increased by 17.01% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.67% and the profit increased by 3.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.13% q-o-q & increased by 20.49% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 17.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.24 for Q4 which increased by 24.58% Y-o-Y.

Muthoot Finance has delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 12.96% return in the last 6 months, and 13.39% YTD return.

Currently, Muthoot Finance has a market cap of 67204.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1763 & 1109 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Muthoot Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4140.473810.22+8.67%3254.68+27.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total542.38436.96+24.13%450.16+20.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.6124.12+10.29%23.15+14.94%
Total Operating Expense2594.242308.33+12.39%1943.48+33.48%
Operating Income1546.231501.89+2.95%1311.2+17.92%
Net Income Before Taxes1585.181534.35+3.31%1354.88+17%
Net Income1139.071103.52+3.22%973.5+17.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.2429.46+9.45%25.88+24.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1139.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4140.47Cr

