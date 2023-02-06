Muthoot Finance reports 12% YoY decline in Q3 PAT at ₹902 cr. Details here
- Muthoot Finance's consolidated loan assets under management grew 7% YoY to ₹65,085 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹60,896 crore in the same quarter last year.
Largest gold loan NBFC, Muthoot Finance garnered a net profit of ₹902 crore in the third quarter of FY23, compared to a profit of ₹1,029 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 12%.
