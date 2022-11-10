Muthoot Finance reports 13% yoy drop in Q2 PAT to ₹867 cr. Details here3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Muthoot Finance reported a net profit of ₹867.2 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period compared to a profit of ₹994.01 crore a year same quarter -- registering a decline of 12.76%. However, sequentially, the Q2 PAT climbed by 8.13% from ₹802 crore in June 2022 quarter. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹1,595 crore in Q2FY23 also declining by 13.8% from ₹1,851 crore in Q2 of FY22.