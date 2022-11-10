Muthoot Finance reports 13% yoy drop in Q2 PAT to 867 cr. Details here

Going forward, the MD added "in the coming quarters, we expect the borrowing cost to remain in that range mainly due to the positive impact on account of retirement of ECB amounting to USD450million in October 2022 which carried a high cost. We expect that our improved focus on loan disbursements and recovery measures as well as borrowing cost will enable us to maintain NIM around 11-12%. We continue to invest in our various digital initiatives along with our Gold loan@home service. We will continue to work on strengthening our growth strategy with focus on branch expansion and digital strategy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}