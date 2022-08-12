India's largest gold loan NBFC, Muthoot Finance witnessed a dull June 2022 quarterly earnings due to decline in its loan assets during the period. In Q1FY23, the company posted a standalone net profit of ₹802 crore declining by 17.4% from ₹971.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Q1 PAT also dipped by 16.5% from ₹960.3 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,503.9 crore in Q1FY23 contracting from ₹2,713.8 crore in Q1FY22 and ₹2,669.9 crore in Q4FY22.

