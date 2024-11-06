Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.78% YOY

Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.27% YoY & profit decreased by 43.78% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live
Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live

Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live : Muthoot Microfin declared their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a complex financial landscape for the company. While the topline increased by 18.27% year-over-year, profit saw a significant decline of 43.78%, highlighting the challenges faced in the current economic environment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Muthoot Microfin reported a 4.5% growth in revenue. However, the profit fell sharply by 45.59%, raising concerns among analysts regarding the company's operational efficiency.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have also contributed to the dip in profitability, rising by 3.07% quarter-on-quarter and 19.71% year-on-year. This increase in expenses may be a factor in the company’s reduced operating income, which was down by 15.48% quarter-on-quarter and 11.72% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 10.51, reflecting a decrease of 13.2% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may impact investor sentiment moving forward.

Despite the challenges, Muthoot Microfin has managed to deliver a 6.08% return over the past week, although it has faced a decline of 9.81% over the last six months and 15.33% year-to-date, indicating a turbulent period for the company.

Currently, Muthoot Microfin has a market capitalization of 3562.94 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 281 and 196.6, respectively. These figures suggest a volatile stock performance in the past year.

As of November 6, 2024, all analysts covering Muthoot Microfin maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating optimism about the company's future despite its current struggles. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Muthoot Microfin Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue666.58637.88+4.5%563.62+18.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total132.99129.03+3.07%111.09+19.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.5310.18+3.48%8.53+23.48%
Total Operating Expense345.12257.55+34%199.49+73.01%
Operating Income321.46380.33-15.48%364.14-11.72%
Net Income Before Taxes81.19146.56-44.61%146.59-44.62%
Net Income61.61113.22-45.59%109.57-43.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.5110.09+4.25%12.11-13.2%
FAQs
₹61.61Cr
₹666.58Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMuthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.78% YOY

