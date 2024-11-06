Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.78% YOY

Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live : Muthoot Microfin declared their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a complex financial landscape for the company. While the topline increased by 18.27% year-over-year, profit saw a significant decline of 43.78%, highlighting the challenges faced in the current economic environment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Muthoot Microfin reported a 4.5% growth in revenue. However, the profit fell sharply by 45.59%, raising concerns among analysts regarding the company's operational efficiency.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have also contributed to the dip in profitability, rising by 3.07% quarter-on-quarter and 19.71% year-on-year. This increase in expenses may be a factor in the company’s reduced operating income, which was down by 15.48% quarter-on-quarter and 11.72% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹10.51, reflecting a decrease of 13.2% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may impact investor sentiment moving forward.

Despite the challenges, Muthoot Microfin has managed to deliver a 6.08% return over the past week, although it has faced a decline of 9.81% over the last six months and 15.33% year-to-date, indicating a turbulent period for the company.

Currently, Muthoot Microfin has a market capitalization of ₹3562.94 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹281 and ₹196.6, respectively. These figures suggest a volatile stock performance in the past year.

As of November 6, 2024, all analysts covering Muthoot Microfin maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating optimism about the company's future despite its current struggles. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Muthoot Microfin Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 666.58 637.88 +4.5% 563.62 +18.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 132.99 129.03 +3.07% 111.09 +19.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.53 10.18 +3.48% 8.53 +23.48% Total Operating Expense 345.12 257.55 +34% 199.49 +73.01% Operating Income 321.46 380.33 -15.48% 364.14 -11.72% Net Income Before Taxes 81.19 146.56 -44.61% 146.59 -44.62% Net Income 61.61 113.22 -45.59% 109.57 -43.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.51 10.09 +4.25% 12.11 -13.2%