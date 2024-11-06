Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.78% YOY

Muthoot Microfin Q2 Results Live : Muthoot Microfin declared their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a complex financial landscape for the company. While the topline increased by 18.27% year-over-year, profit saw a significant decline of 43.78%, highlighting the challenges faced in the current economic environment.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Muthoot Microfin reported a 4.5% growth in revenue. However, the profit fell sharply by 45.59%, raising concerns among analysts regarding the company's operational efficiency.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses have also contributed to the dip in profitability, rising by 3.07% quarter-on-quarter and 19.71% year-on-year. This increase in expenses may be a factor in the company’s reduced operating income, which was down by 15.48% quarter-on-quarter and 11.72% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹10.51, reflecting a decrease of 13.2% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may impact investor sentiment moving forward.
Despite the challenges, Muthoot Microfin has managed to deliver a 6.08% return over the past week, although it has faced a decline of 9.81% over the last six months and 15.33% year-to-date, indicating a turbulent period for the company.
Currently, Muthoot Microfin has a market capitalization of ₹3562.94 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹281 and ₹196.6, respectively. These figures suggest a volatile stock performance in the past year.
As of November 6, 2024, all analysts covering Muthoot Microfin maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating optimism about the company's future despite its current struggles. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's long-term potential.
Muthoot Microfin Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|666.58
|637.88
|+4.5%
|563.62
|+18.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|132.99
|129.03
|+3.07%
|111.09
|+19.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.53
|10.18
|+3.48%
|8.53
|+23.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|345.12
|257.55
|+34%
|199.49
|+73.01%
|Operating Income
|321.46
|380.33
|-15.48%
|364.14
|-11.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|81.19
|146.56
|-44.61%
|146.59
|-44.62%
|Net Income
|61.61
|113.22
|-45.59%
|109.57
|-43.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.51
|10.09
|+4.25%
|12.11
|-13.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.61Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹666.58Cr
