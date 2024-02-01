Hello User
Muthoot Microfin Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 119.06% YOY

Livemint

Muthoot Microfin Q3 FY24 Results Live

Muthoot Microfin declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.83% & the profit increased by 119.06% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.09% and the profit increased by 13.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 35.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 62.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63.29% Y-o-Y.

Currently, Muthoot Microfin has a market cap of 4247.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 281 & 227.45 respectively.

Muthoot Microfin Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue581.04563.62+3.09%380.18+52.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total114.07111.09+2.68%84.2+35.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.228.53+8.1%6.98+32.08%
Total Operating Expense220.87199.49+10.72%158.81+39.08%
Operating Income360.18364.14-1.09%221.38+62.7%
Net Income Before Taxes129.84146.59-11.42%69.69+86.3%
Net Income124.57109.57+13.68%56.86+119.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.0912.11-0.19%7.4+63.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹124.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹581.04Cr

