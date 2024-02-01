Muthoot Microfin Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 119.06% YOY

Muthoot Microfin declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.83% & the profit increased by 119.06% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.09% and the profit increased by 13.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 35.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 62.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63.29% Y-o-Y.
Currently, Muthoot Microfin has a market cap of ₹4247.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹281 & ₹227.45 respectively.
Muthoot Microfin Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|581.04
|563.62
|+3.09%
|380.18
|+52.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|114.07
|111.09
|+2.68%
|84.2
|+35.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.22
|8.53
|+8.1%
|6.98
|+32.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|220.87
|199.49
|+10.72%
|158.81
|+39.08%
|Operating Income
|360.18
|364.14
|-1.09%
|221.38
|+62.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|129.84
|146.59
|-11.42%
|69.69
|+86.3%
|Net Income
|124.57
|109.57
|+13.68%
|56.86
|+119.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.09
|12.11
|-0.19%
|7.4
|+63.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹124.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹581.04Cr
