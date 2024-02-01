Muthoot Microfin Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 119.06% YOY

Muthoot Microfin declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.83% & the profit increased by 119.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.09% and the profit increased by 13.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 35.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 62.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63.29% Y-o-Y.

Currently, Muthoot Microfin has a market cap of ₹4247.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹281 & ₹227.45 respectively.

Muthoot Microfin Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 581.04 563.62 +3.09% 380.18 +52.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.07 111.09 +2.68% 84.2 +35.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.22 8.53 +8.1% 6.98 +32.08% Total Operating Expense 220.87 199.49 +10.72% 158.81 +39.08% Operating Income 360.18 364.14 -1.09% 221.38 +62.7% Net Income Before Taxes 129.84 146.59 -11.42% 69.69 +86.3% Net Income 124.57 109.57 +13.68% 56.86 +119.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.09 12.11 -0.19% 7.4 +63.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹124.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹581.04Cr

