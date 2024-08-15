NACL Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 45.35% YoY

NACL Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 13.54% YoY & loss decreased by 45.35% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
NACL Industries Q1 Results Live
NACL Industries Q1 Results Live

NACL Industries Q1 Results Live : NACL Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.54% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 45.35% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.91%, and the loss increased by a staggering 130.85%.

The company saw a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased by 5.76% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 4.37% YoY. This rise in expenses contributed to the financial challenges faced by the company during this quarter.

Operating income saw a dramatic fall of 378.24% QoQ, but on a YoY basis, it showed an increase of 69.38%. This indicates some improvement compared to the same quarter in the previous year, despite the QoQ decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.04, which marked an improvement of 45.55% YoY. Although still in the negative, this improvement is a positive indicator for the company's future prospects.

In terms of stock performance, NACL Industries has delivered a -4.35% return in the last week, a -17.21% return over the last six months, and a -17.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the challenging market conditions faced by the company.

Currently, NACL Industries has a market capitalization of 1218.24 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 85 and 55.55 respectively, indicating the volatility and range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

NACL Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue325.01457.16-28.91%375.91-13.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.9532.1+5.76%32.53+4.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.077+1%6.51+8.6%
Total Operating Expense335.75453.3-25.93%410.98-18.31%
Operating Income-10.743.86-378.24%-35.07+69.38%
Net Income Before Taxes-27.12-11.17-142.79%-50.51+46.31%
Net Income-20.8-9.01-130.85%-38.06+45.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.04-0.45-131.11%-1.91+45.55%
FAQs
₹-20.8Cr
₹325.01Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsNACL Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 45.35% YoY

