NACL Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 45.35% YoY

NACL Industries Q1 Results Live : NACL Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.54% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 45.35% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.91%, and the loss increased by a staggering 130.85%.
The company saw a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased by 5.76% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 4.37% YoY. This rise in expenses contributed to the financial challenges faced by the company during this quarter.
Operating income saw a dramatic fall of 378.24% QoQ, but on a YoY basis, it showed an increase of 69.38%. This indicates some improvement compared to the same quarter in the previous year, despite the QoQ decline.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.04, which marked an improvement of 45.55% YoY. Although still in the negative, this improvement is a positive indicator for the company's future prospects.
In terms of stock performance, NACL Industries has delivered a -4.35% return in the last week, a -17.21% return over the last six months, and a -17.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the challenging market conditions faced by the company.
Currently, NACL Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1218.24 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹85 and ₹55.55 respectively, indicating the volatility and range within which the stock has traded over the past year.
NACL Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|325.01
|457.16
|-28.91%
|375.91
|-13.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.95
|32.1
|+5.76%
|32.53
|+4.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.07
|7
|+1%
|6.51
|+8.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|335.75
|453.3
|-25.93%
|410.98
|-18.31%
|Operating Income
|-10.74
|3.86
|-378.24%
|-35.07
|+69.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-27.12
|-11.17
|-142.79%
|-50.51
|+46.31%
|Net Income
|-20.8
|-9.01
|-130.85%
|-38.06
|+45.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.04
|-0.45
|-131.11%
|-1.91
|+45.55%
