NACL Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 45.35% YoY

NACL Industries Q1 Results Live : NACL Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.54% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased significantly by 45.35% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.91%, and the loss increased by a staggering 130.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased by 5.76% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 4.37% YoY. This rise in expenses contributed to the financial challenges faced by the company during this quarter.

Operating income saw a dramatic fall of 378.24% QoQ, but on a YoY basis, it showed an increase of 69.38%. This indicates some improvement compared to the same quarter in the previous year, despite the QoQ decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.04, which marked an improvement of 45.55% YoY. Although still in the negative, this improvement is a positive indicator for the company's future prospects.

In terms of stock performance, NACL Industries has delivered a -4.35% return in the last week, a -17.21% return over the last six months, and a -17.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the challenging market conditions faced by the company.

Currently, NACL Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1218.24 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹85 and ₹55.55 respectively, indicating the volatility and range within which the stock has traded over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NACL Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 325.01 457.16 -28.91% 375.91 -13.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.95 32.1 +5.76% 32.53 +4.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.07 7 +1% 6.51 +8.6% Total Operating Expense 335.75 453.3 -25.93% 410.98 -18.31% Operating Income -10.74 3.86 -378.24% -35.07 +69.38% Net Income Before Taxes -27.12 -11.17 -142.79% -50.51 +46.31% Net Income -20.8 -9.01 -130.85% -38.06 +45.35% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.04 -0.45 -131.11% -1.91 +45.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-20.8Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹325.01Cr

