Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 results: profit at ₹0.78Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Nahar Industrial Enterprises announced their Q1 results for the fiscal year on 14 August 2024. The company reported a decline in revenue by 9.49% year-on-year (YoY), bringing the topline to a lower level compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company managed to report a profit of ₹0.78 crore for the quarter. This is a significant improvement considering the company had declared a loss of ₹5.88 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.

On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue also saw a decline of 4.92%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 4.08% q-o-q but saw an increase of 1.68% YoY. These variations highlight the company's efforts towards cost management amidst declining revenues.

The operating income for Nahar Industrial Enterprises was down by a substantial 70.8% q-o-q. However, when compared to the same quarter last year, the operating income increased dramatically by 225.98%, indicating a significant turnaround in operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.18, marking an impressive increase of 113.24% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s improved profitability and efficient cost management strategies.

In terms of market performance, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week, a 9.04% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 16.78%. These figures underscore the volatile yet improving investor confidence in the company.

As of the latest quarter, Nahar Industrial Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹639.79 crore. The company’s stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹174.5 and a 52-week low of ₹105.6, reflecting the range of market sentiment and performance over the past year.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 354.37 372.72 -4.92% 391.54 -9.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.5 44.3 -4.08% 41.8 +1.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.54 11.36 -15.97% 10.9 -12.49% Total Operating Expense 348.92 354.05 -1.45% 395.87 -11.86% Operating Income 5.45 18.67 -70.8% -4.33 +225.98% Net Income Before Taxes 0.79 20.43 -96.16% -5.64 +113.94% Net Income 0.78 19.12 -95.93% -5.88 +113.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 4.43 -95.94% -1.36 +113.24%