Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 results: profit at ₹0.78Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Nahar Industrial Enterprises announced their Q1 results for the fiscal year on 14 August 2024. The company reported a decline in revenue by 9.49% year-on-year (YoY), bringing the topline to a lower level compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company managed to report a profit of 0.78 crore for the quarter. This is a significant improvement considering the company had declared a loss of 5.88 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.

On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue also saw a decline of 4.92%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 4.08% q-o-q but saw an increase of 1.68% YoY. These variations highlight the company's efforts towards cost management amidst declining revenues.

The operating income for Nahar Industrial Enterprises was down by a substantial 70.8% q-o-q. However, when compared to the same quarter last year, the operating income increased dramatically by 225.98%, indicating a significant turnaround in operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.18, marking an impressive increase of 113.24% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s improved profitability and efficient cost management strategies.

In terms of market performance, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week, a 9.04% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 16.78%. These figures underscore the volatile yet improving investor confidence in the company.

As of the latest quarter, Nahar Industrial Enterprises holds a market capitalization of 639.79 crore. The company’s stock has experienced a 52-week high of 174.5 and a 52-week low of 105.6, reflecting the range of market sentiment and performance over the past year.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue354.37372.72-4.92%391.54-9.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.544.3-4.08%41.8+1.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.5411.36-15.97%10.9-12.49%
Total Operating Expense348.92354.05-1.45%395.87-11.86%
Operating Income5.4518.67-70.8%-4.33+225.98%
Net Income Before Taxes0.7920.43-96.16%-5.64+113.94%
Net Income0.7819.12-95.93%-5.88+113.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.184.43-95.94%-1.36+113.24%
FAQs
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
