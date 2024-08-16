Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 results: profit at ₹0.78Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Nahar Industrial Enterprises announced their Q1 results for the fiscal year on 14 August 2024. The company reported a decline in revenue by 9.49% year-on-year (YoY), bringing the topline to a lower level compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company managed to report a profit of ₹0.78 crore for the quarter. This is a significant improvement considering the company had declared a loss of ₹5.88 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.
On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue also saw a decline of 4.92%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 4.08% q-o-q but saw an increase of 1.68% YoY. These variations highlight the company's efforts towards cost management amidst declining revenues.
The operating income for Nahar Industrial Enterprises was down by a substantial 70.8% q-o-q. However, when compared to the same quarter last year, the operating income increased dramatically by 225.98%, indicating a significant turnaround in operational efficiency and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.18, marking an impressive increase of 113.24% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s improved profitability and efficient cost management strategies.
In terms of market performance, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week, a 9.04% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 16.78%. These figures underscore the volatile yet improving investor confidence in the company.
As of the latest quarter, Nahar Industrial Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹639.79 crore. The company’s stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹174.5 and a 52-week low of ₹105.6, reflecting the range of market sentiment and performance over the past year.
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|354.37
|372.72
|-4.92%
|391.54
|-9.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.5
|44.3
|-4.08%
|41.8
|+1.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.54
|11.36
|-15.97%
|10.9
|-12.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|348.92
|354.05
|-1.45%
|395.87
|-11.86%
|Operating Income
|5.45
|18.67
|-70.8%
|-4.33
|+225.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.79
|20.43
|-96.16%
|-5.64
|+113.94%
|Net Income
|0.78
|19.12
|-95.93%
|-5.88
|+113.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|4.43
|-95.94%
|-1.36
|+113.24%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess