Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 results: profit at ₹0.78Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Nahar Industrial Enterprises announced their Q1 results for the fiscal year on 14 August 2024. The company reported a decline in revenue by 9.49% year-on-year (YoY), bringing the topline to a lower level compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company managed to report a profit of ₹0.78 crore for the quarter. This is a significant improvement considering the company had declared a loss of ₹5.88 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue also saw a decline of 4.92%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 4.08% q-o-q but saw an increase of 1.68% YoY. These variations highlight the company's efforts towards cost management amidst declining revenues.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income for Nahar Industrial Enterprises was down by a substantial 70.8% q-o-q. However, when compared to the same quarter last year, the operating income increased dramatically by 225.98%, indicating a significant turnaround in operational efficiency and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.18, marking an impressive increase of 113.24% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s improved profitability and efficient cost management strategies.

In terms of market performance, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has delivered a -4.46% return in the last week, a 9.04% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 16.78%. These figures underscore the volatile yet improving investor confidence in the company.

As of the latest quarter, Nahar Industrial Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹639.79 crore. The company’s stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹174.5 and a 52-week low of ₹105.6, reflecting the range of market sentiment and performance over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 354.37 372.72 -4.92% 391.54 -9.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.5 44.3 -4.08% 41.8 +1.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.54 11.36 -15.97% 10.9 -12.49% Total Operating Expense 348.92 354.05 -1.45% 395.87 -11.86% Operating Income 5.45 18.67 -70.8% -4.33 +225.98% Net Income Before Taxes 0.79 20.43 -96.16% -5.64 +113.94% Net Income 0.78 19.12 -95.93% -5.88 +113.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 4.43 -95.94% -1.36 +113.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.78Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹354.37Cr

