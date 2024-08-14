Hello User
Nahar Spinning Mills Q1 results: profit at 6.64Cr, Revenue increased by 9.61% YoY

Nahar Spinning Mills Q1 results: profit at ₹6.64Cr, Revenue increased by 9.61% YoY

Livemint

Nahar Spinning Mills Q1 results: Revenue increased by 9.61% YoY & profit at 6.64Cr

Nahar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live

Nahar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Nahar Spinning Mills has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 12, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 9.61% year-on-year (YoY), bringing the total revenue to a notable high. The profit for the quarter stood at 6.64 crore. This is a significant turnaround considering the company had declared a loss of 17.51 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.67%.

The financial results also highlighted an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 1.47% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 11.23% YoY. Despite these increased expenses, the operating income showed strong growth, up by 70.84% QoQ and an impressive 349.22% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was 2.11, reflecting a substantial increase of 146% YoY. This indicates a strong earnings performance for Nahar Spinning Mills, which could bode well for future quarters.

In terms of stock performance, Nahar Spinning Mills has seen a mixed bag of returns. The company has delivered a -10.95% return over the last week, a 7.57% return over the last six months, and an 11.42% year-to-date (YTD) return. This showcases a volatile yet positive overall performance in the stock market.

Currently, Nahar Spinning Mills has a market capitalization of 1139.66 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 384.5 and a 52-week low of 225. This indicates a broad range of trading values over the past year, reflecting market sentiment and company performance.

Overall, the Q1 results for Nahar Spinning Mills show a positive trajectory with increased revenues and profits, despite rising expenses. The significant turnaround from a loss position in the previous fiscal year to a profitable stance in this quarter is a noteworthy achievement for the company.

Nahar Spinning Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue820.88815.42+0.67%748.9+9.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.6177.48+1.47%70.68+11.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.5124.07-2.34%20.22+16.26%
Total Operating Expense793.18799.21-0.75%760.01+4.36%
Operating Income27.716.21+70.84%-11.11+349.22%
Net Income Before Taxes8.930.13+6919.97%-23.11+138.65%
Net Income6.64-0.37+1880.95%-17.51+137.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.110.35+503.5%-4.59+146%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹820.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

