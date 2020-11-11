Nalco Q2 profit at 107 crore

"The company is geared up to take all necessary actions to remain competitive, deliver world-class products to our customers and contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat," NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said in a statement. During the quarter, the leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium in the country achieved strong growth in export, registering sales of 58,574 metric tonne (MT) of aluminium compared to 16,305 MT in corresponding period last year.