Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.44% YoY & profit increased by 62.55% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live
Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Nalin Lease Finance declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.44% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 27.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.92 for Q1 which increased by 58.77% Y-o-Y.

Nalin Lease Finance has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, -10.3% return in last 6 months and 18.23% YTD return.

Currently the Nalin Lease Finance has a market cap of 30.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 72.46 & 31.5 respectively.

Nalin Lease Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.451.42+2.1%1.39+4.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.240.23+4.8%0.22+9.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-5.87%0.04-0.79%
Total Operating Expense0.280.44-36.6%0.28-1.8%
Operating Income1.180.99+19.23%1.11+6.02%
Net Income Before Taxes1.411.12+25.12%1.08+30.54%
Net Income1.260.98+27.98%0.77+62.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.921.7+13.03%1.21+58.77%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1.26Cr
₹1.45Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsNalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.75
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.6 (-0.97%)

    Tata Power

    459.05
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    5.4 (1.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.10
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.50
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.2 (2.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue