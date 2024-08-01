Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Nalin Lease Finance declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.44% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 27.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.92 for Q1 which increased by 58.77% Y-o-Y.
Nalin Lease Finance has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, -10.3% return in last 6 months and 18.23% YTD return.
Currently the Nalin Lease Finance has a market cap of ₹30.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹72.46 & ₹31.5 respectively.
Nalin Lease Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.45
|1.42
|+2.1%
|1.39
|+4.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.24
|0.23
|+4.8%
|0.22
|+9.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-5.87%
|0.04
|-0.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.28
|0.44
|-36.6%
|0.28
|-1.8%
|Operating Income
|1.18
|0.99
|+19.23%
|1.11
|+6.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.41
|1.12
|+25.12%
|1.08
|+30.54%
|Net Income
|1.26
|0.98
|+27.98%
|0.77
|+62.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.92
|1.7
|+13.03%
|1.21
|+58.77%
