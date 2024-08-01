Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Livemint

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.44% YoY & profit increased by 62.55% YoY

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Nalin Lease Finance declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.44% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 27.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.92 for Q1 which increased by 58.77% Y-o-Y.

Nalin Lease Finance has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, -10.3% return in last 6 months and 18.23% YTD return.

Currently the Nalin Lease Finance has a market cap of 30.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 72.46 & 31.5 respectively.

Nalin Lease Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.451.42+2.1%1.39+4.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.240.23+4.8%0.22+9.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-5.87%0.04-0.79%
Total Operating Expense0.280.44-36.6%0.28-1.8%
Operating Income1.180.99+19.23%1.11+6.02%
Net Income Before Taxes1.411.12+25.12%1.08+30.54%
Net Income1.260.98+27.98%0.77+62.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.921.7+13.03%1.21+58.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.45Cr

