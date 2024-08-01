Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.44% YoY & profit increased by 62.55% YoY

Nalin Lease Finance Q1 Results Live : Nalin Lease Finance declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.44% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 27.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 6.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.92 for Q1 which increased by 58.77% Y-o-Y.

Nalin Lease Finance has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, -10.3% return in last 6 months and 18.23% YTD return.

Currently the Nalin Lease Finance has a market cap of ₹30.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹72.46 & ₹31.5 respectively.

Nalin Lease Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.45 1.42 +2.1% 1.39 +4.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.24 0.23 +4.8% 0.22 +9.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -5.87% 0.04 -0.79% Total Operating Expense 0.28 0.44 -36.6% 0.28 -1.8% Operating Income 1.18 0.99 +19.23% 1.11 +6.02% Net Income Before Taxes 1.41 1.12 +25.12% 1.08 +30.54% Net Income 1.26 0.98 +27.98% 0.77 +62.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.92 1.7 +13.03% 1.21 +58.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.26Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.45Cr

