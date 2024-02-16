Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.27% YOY

Narayana Hrudayalaya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.69% & the profit increased by 22.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.78% and the profit decreased by 17.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.42% q-o-q & increased by 15.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.67% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.32% Y-o-Y.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has delivered 3.84% return in the last 1 week, 43.25% return in last 6 months and 17.89% YTD return.

Currently the Narayana Hrudayalaya has a market cap of ₹28778.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1444.9 & ₹715.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1203.64 1305.25 -7.78% 1128.17 +6.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 254.24 255.3 -0.42% 219.73 +15.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 63.19 55.27 +14.31% 57.34 +10.19% Total Operating Expense 987.88 1052.41 -6.13% 931.09 +6.1% Operating Income 215.76 252.84 -14.67% 197.08 +9.48% Net Income Before Taxes 208.58 248.38 -16.02% 189.89 +9.84% Net Income 188.02 226.58 -17.02% 153.77 +22.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.26 11.16 -17.03% 7.57 +22.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹188.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1203.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!