Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.27% YOY

Narayana Hrudayalaya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.69% & the profit increased by 22.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.78% and the profit decreased by 17.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.42% q-o-q & increased by 15.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.67% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.32% Y-o-Y.
Narayana Hrudayalaya has delivered 3.84% return in the last 1 week, 43.25% return in last 6 months and 17.89% YTD return.
Currently the Narayana Hrudayalaya has a market cap of ₹28778.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1444.9 & ₹715.25 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1203.64
|1305.25
|-7.78%
|1128.17
|+6.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|254.24
|255.3
|-0.42%
|219.73
|+15.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|63.19
|55.27
|+14.31%
|57.34
|+10.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|987.88
|1052.41
|-6.13%
|931.09
|+6.1%
|Operating Income
|215.76
|252.84
|-14.67%
|197.08
|+9.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|208.58
|248.38
|-16.02%
|189.89
|+9.84%
|Net Income
|188.02
|226.58
|-17.02%
|153.77
|+22.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.26
|11.16
|-17.03%
|7.57
|+22.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹188.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1203.64Cr
