Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.27% YOY

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.27% YOY

Livemint

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.69% YoY & profit increased by 22.27% YoY

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 Results Live

Narayana Hrudayalaya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.69% & the profit increased by 22.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.78% and the profit decreased by 17.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.42% q-o-q & increased by 15.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.67% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.32% Y-o-Y.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has delivered 3.84% return in the last 1 week, 43.25% return in last 6 months and 17.89% YTD return.

Currently the Narayana Hrudayalaya has a market cap of 28778.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1444.9 & 715.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1203.641305.25-7.78%1128.17+6.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total254.24255.3-0.42%219.73+15.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization63.1955.27+14.31%57.34+10.19%
Total Operating Expense987.881052.41-6.13%931.09+6.1%
Operating Income215.76252.84-14.67%197.08+9.48%
Net Income Before Taxes208.58248.38-16.02%189.89+9.84%
Net Income188.02226.58-17.02%153.77+22.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.2611.16-17.03%7.57+22.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹188.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1203.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.