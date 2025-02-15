Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results 2025:Narayana Hrudayalaya declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.55% year-over-year. The company recorded a profit of ₹192.94 crore, reflecting a 2.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year, with total revenue reaching ₹1366.68 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.38% and profit experienced a decrease of 2.86%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining growth on a quarterly basis despite a positive year-over-year performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, although they were up by 9.06% year-over-year, which could indicate increased operational costs over a longer period.
Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.57% quarter-over-quarter but showed a significant increase of 9.86% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹9.5, marking a 2.59% increase on a yearly basis.
Narayana Hrudayalaya has experienced a -5.46% return in the last week, but has delivered a 12.24% return over the past six months and a 4.36% return year-to-date.
The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹27133.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1417.5 and a low of ₹1080. This reflects a stable valuation despite recent fluctuations in share performance.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 2 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1366.68
|1400
|-2.38%
|1203.64
|+13.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|277.27
|282.05
|-1.69%
|254.24
|+9.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.97
|65.13
|+7.43%
|63.19
|+10.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|1129.64
|1156.71
|-2.34%
|987.88
|+14.35%
|Operating Income
|237.04
|243.3
|-2.57%
|215.76
|+9.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|218.82
|231.77
|-5.59%
|208.58
|+4.91%
|Net Income
|192.94
|198.63
|-2.86%
|188.02
|+2.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.5
|9.78
|-2.86%
|9.26
|+2.59%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
