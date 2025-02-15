Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results 2025:Narayana Hrudayalaya declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.55% year-over-year. The company recorded a profit of ₹192.94 crore, reflecting a 2.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year, with total revenue reaching ₹1366.68 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.38% and profit experienced a decrease of 2.86%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining growth on a quarterly basis despite a positive year-over-year performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, although they were up by 9.06% year-over-year, which could indicate increased operational costs over a longer period.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.57% quarter-over-quarter but showed a significant increase of 9.86% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹9.5, marking a 2.59% increase on a yearly basis.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has experienced a -5.46% return in the last week, but has delivered a 12.24% return over the past six months and a 4.36% return year-to-date.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹27133.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1417.5 and a low of ₹1080. This reflects a stable valuation despite recent fluctuations in share performance.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 2 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1366.68 1400 -2.38% 1203.64 +13.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 277.27 282.05 -1.69% 254.24 +9.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.97 65.13 +7.43% 63.19 +10.73% Total Operating Expense 1129.64 1156.71 -2.34% 987.88 +14.35% Operating Income 237.04 243.3 -2.57% 215.76 +9.86% Net Income Before Taxes 218.82 231.77 -5.59% 208.58 +4.91% Net Income 192.94 198.63 -2.86% 188.02 +2.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.5 9.78 -2.86% 9.26 +2.59%