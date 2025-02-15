Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 2.62% YOY, profit at ₹192.94 crore and revenue at ₹1366.68 crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 13.55% YoY & profit increased by 2.62% YoY, profit at 192.94 crore and revenue at 1366.68 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results 2025:Narayana Hrudayalaya declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.55% year-over-year. The company recorded a profit of 192.94 crore, reflecting a 2.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year, with total revenue reaching 1366.68 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.38% and profit experienced a decrease of 2.86%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining growth on a quarterly basis despite a positive year-over-year performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, although they were up by 9.06% year-over-year, which could indicate increased operational costs over a longer period.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.57% quarter-over-quarter but showed a significant increase of 9.86% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 9.5, marking a 2.59% increase on a yearly basis.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has experienced a -5.46% return in the last week, but has delivered a 12.24% return over the past six months and a 4.36% return year-to-date.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at 27133.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 1417.5 and a low of 1080. This reflects a stable valuation despite recent fluctuations in share performance.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 2 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1366.681400-2.38%1203.64+13.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total277.27282.05-1.69%254.24+9.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.9765.13+7.43%63.19+10.73%
Total Operating Expense1129.641156.71-2.34%987.88+14.35%
Operating Income237.04243.3-2.57%215.76+9.86%
Net Income Before Taxes218.82231.77-5.59%208.58+4.91%
Net Income192.94198.63-2.86%188.02+2.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.59.78-2.86%9.26+2.59%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹192.94Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1366.68Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
