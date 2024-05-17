Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 523.19% YOY

Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : Narmada Agrobase announced their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, showcasing a 2.66% increase in revenue and an impressive 523.19% rise in profit year-over-year. The company also experienced a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 53.42% and profit increasing by 375.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Narmada Agrobase saw a 14.56% increase quarter-over-quarter, and a 12.26% rise year-over-year, indicating a potential focus on expansion and operational efficiency.
In terms of operating income, the company reported a substantial 184.71% growth quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 187.9% increase year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.45, marking a significant 522.75% surge year-over-year, demonstrating positive growth and profitability for Narmada Agrobase.
Narmada Agrobase's recent stock performance also showed positive returns, with 8.48% in the last week, 10.76% over the past 6 months, and a -5.17% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience and potential for investors.
As of now, Narmada Agrobase holds a market capitalization of ₹28.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹34.95 and ₹17.8 respectively, indicating stability and growth potential in the market.
Narmada Agrobase Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.75
|12.22
|+53.42%
|18.26
|+2.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.41
|0.36
|+14.56%
|0.36
|+12.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.07
|+0.29%
|0.08
|-12.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|17.67
|11.84
|+49.21%
|17.89
|-1.23%
|Operating Income
|1.08
|0.38
|+184.71%
|0.38
|+187.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.82
|0.17
|+392.88%
|0.13
|+518.69%
|Net Income
|0.61
|0.13
|+375.53%
|0.1
|+523.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.45
|0.09
|+400%
|0.07
|+522.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.75Cr
