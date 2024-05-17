Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 523.19% YOY

Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 523.19% YOY

Livemint

Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.66% YoY & profit increased by 523.19% YoY

Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live

Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : Narmada Agrobase announced their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, showcasing a 2.66% increase in revenue and an impressive 523.19% rise in profit year-over-year. The company also experienced a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 53.42% and profit increasing by 375.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Narmada Agrobase saw a 14.56% increase quarter-over-quarter, and a 12.26% rise year-over-year, indicating a potential focus on expansion and operational efficiency.

In terms of operating income, the company reported a substantial 184.71% growth quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 187.9% increase year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.45, marking a significant 522.75% surge year-over-year, demonstrating positive growth and profitability for Narmada Agrobase.

Narmada Agrobase's recent stock performance also showed positive returns, with 8.48% in the last week, 10.76% over the past 6 months, and a -5.17% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience and potential for investors.

As of now, Narmada Agrobase holds a market capitalization of 28.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 34.95 and 17.8 respectively, indicating stability and growth potential in the market.

Narmada Agrobase Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.7512.22+53.42%18.26+2.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.410.36+14.56%0.36+12.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.07+0.29%0.08-12.36%
Total Operating Expense17.6711.84+49.21%17.89-1.23%
Operating Income1.080.38+184.71%0.38+187.9%
Net Income Before Taxes0.820.17+392.88%0.13+518.69%
Net Income0.610.13+375.53%0.1+523.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.450.09+400%0.07+522.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.75Cr

