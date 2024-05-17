Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 523.19% YOY

Narmada Agrobase Q4 Results Live : Narmada Agrobase announced their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, showcasing a 2.66% increase in revenue and an impressive 523.19% rise in profit year-over-year. The company also experienced a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue up by 53.42% and profit increasing by 375.53%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Narmada Agrobase saw a 14.56% increase quarter-over-quarter, and a 12.26% rise year-over-year, indicating a potential focus on expansion and operational efficiency.

In terms of operating income, the company reported a substantial 184.71% growth quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 187.9% increase year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.45, marking a significant 522.75% surge year-over-year, demonstrating positive growth and profitability for Narmada Agrobase.

Narmada Agrobase's recent stock performance also showed positive returns, with 8.48% in the last week, 10.76% over the past 6 months, and a -5.17% year-to-date return, showcasing resilience and potential for investors.

As of now, Narmada Agrobase holds a market capitalization of ₹28.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹34.95 and ₹17.8 respectively, indicating stability and growth potential in the market.

Narmada Agrobase Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.75 12.22 +53.42% 18.26 +2.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.41 0.36 +14.56% 0.36 +12.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.07 +0.29% 0.08 -12.36% Total Operating Expense 17.67 11.84 +49.21% 17.89 -1.23% Operating Income 1.08 0.38 +184.71% 0.38 +187.9% Net Income Before Taxes 0.82 0.17 +392.88% 0.13 +518.69% Net Income 0.61 0.13 +375.53% 0.1 +523.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.45 0.09 +400% 0.07 +522.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹18.75Cr

