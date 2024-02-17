Narmada Gelatines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.36% YoY

Narmada Gelatines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.69% & the profit decreased by 39.36% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.2% and the profit increased by 28.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.93% q-o-q & increased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.33% q-o-q & decreased by 35.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.66 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 39.27% Y-o-Y.

Narmada Gelatines has delivered -1.52% return in the last 1 week, -13.78% return in the last 6 months, and -4.97% YTD return.

Currently, Narmada Gelatines has a market cap of ₹248.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹517.95 & ₹264.8 respectively.

Narmada Gelatines Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 47.08 41.59 +13.2% 51.56 -8.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.67 3.82 -3.93% 3.36 +9.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.51 0.51 -0% 0.48 +6.25% Total Operating Expense 42.89 38.22 +12.22% 45.04 -4.77% Operating Income 4.19 3.37 +24.33% 6.52 -35.74% Net Income Before Taxes 4.59 3.67 +25.07% 7.22 -36.43% Net Income 3.42 2.67 +28.09% 5.64 -39.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.66 4.41 +28.34% 9.32 -39.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹47.08Cr

