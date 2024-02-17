Narmada Gelatines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.36% YoY

Narmada Gelatines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.69% & the profit decreased by 39.36% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.2% and the profit increased by 28.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.93% q-o-q & increased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.33% q-o-q & decreased by 35.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.66 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 39.27% Y-o-Y.
Narmada Gelatines has delivered -1.52% return in the last 1 week, -13.78% return in the last 6 months, and -4.97% YTD return.
Currently, Narmada Gelatines has a market cap of ₹248.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹517.95 & ₹264.8 respectively.
Narmada Gelatines Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|47.08
|41.59
|+13.2%
|51.56
|-8.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.67
|3.82
|-3.93%
|3.36
|+9.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.51
|0.51
|-0%
|0.48
|+6.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.89
|38.22
|+12.22%
|45.04
|-4.77%
|Operating Income
|4.19
|3.37
|+24.33%
|6.52
|-35.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.59
|3.67
|+25.07%
|7.22
|-36.43%
|Net Income
|3.42
|2.67
|+28.09%
|5.64
|-39.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.66
|4.41
|+28.34%
|9.32
|-39.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.42Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹47.08Cr
