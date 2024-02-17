Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Narmada Gelatines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.36% YoY

Narmada Gelatines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.36% YoY

Livemint

Narmada Gelatines Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.69% YoY & profit decreased by 39.36% YoY

Narmada Gelatines Q3 FY24 Results Live

Narmada Gelatines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.69% & the profit decreased by 39.36% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.2% and the profit increased by 28.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.93% q-o-q & increased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.33% q-o-q & decreased by 35.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.66 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 39.27% Y-o-Y.

Narmada Gelatines has delivered -1.52% return in the last 1 week, -13.78% return in the last 6 months, and -4.97% YTD return.

Currently, Narmada Gelatines has a market cap of 248.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 517.95 & 264.8 respectively.

Narmada Gelatines Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue47.0841.59+13.2%51.56-8.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.673.82-3.93%3.36+9.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.51-0%0.48+6.25%
Total Operating Expense42.8938.22+12.22%45.04-4.77%
Operating Income4.193.37+24.33%6.52-35.74%
Net Income Before Taxes4.593.67+25.07%7.22-36.43%
Net Income3.422.67+28.09%5.64-39.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.664.41+28.34%9.32-39.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.42Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹47.08Cr

