Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.05% YoY

Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.47% YoY & profit increased by 59.05% YoY

Published13 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live : Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Natco Pharma declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.47% and the profit increased by 59.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.55% and the profit surged by an impressive 73.05%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 0.35% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), though these expenses saw a modest increase of 2.75% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This efficient cost management contributed to the significant rise in profitability.

Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 72.18% q-o-q and 57.01% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 37.32, marking a 60.45% increase Y-o-Y, reflecting strong operational performance and profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Natco Pharma has delivered remarkable returns, with a 14.16% return in the last week, 79.3% return over the past six months, and an 84.2% year-to-date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.

Currently, Natco Pharma boasts a market capitalization of 26,767.97 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of 1539.7 and a 52-week low of 724.2, indicating significant market activity and investor interest over the year.

As of 13 Aug, 2024, analyst opinions on Natco Pharma were varied. Out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 1 gave a Sell rating, 4 analysts recommended a Buy, and 2 analysts rated it as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation was to Buy, indicating general optimism about the company's future prospects.

Natco Pharma Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1362.61068.3+27.55%1140.5+19.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total142142.5-0.35%138.2+2.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.155.5-20.54%43.5+1.38%
Total Operating Expense601.9626.5-3.93%656-8.25%
Operating Income760.7441.8+72.18%484.5+57.01%
Net Income Before Taxes803.6477.6+68.26%500+60.72%
Net Income668.5386.3+73.05%420.3+59.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.3221.56+73.1%23.26+60.45%
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
