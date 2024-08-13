Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.05% YoY

Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live : Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Natco Pharma declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.47% and the profit increased by 59.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.55% and the profit surged by an impressive 73.05%.
The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 0.35% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), though these expenses saw a modest increase of 2.75% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This efficient cost management contributed to the significant rise in profitability.
Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 72.18% q-o-q and 57.01% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹37.32, marking a 60.45% increase Y-o-Y, reflecting strong operational performance and profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Natco Pharma has delivered remarkable returns, with a 14.16% return in the last week, 79.3% return over the past six months, and an 84.2% year-to-date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.
Currently, Natco Pharma boasts a market capitalization of ₹26,767.97 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1539.7 and a 52-week low of ₹724.2, indicating significant market activity and investor interest over the year.
As of 13 Aug, 2024, analyst opinions on Natco Pharma were varied. Out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 1 gave a Sell rating, 4 analysts recommended a Buy, and 2 analysts rated it as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation was to Buy, indicating general optimism about the company's future prospects.
Natco Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1362.6
|1068.3
|+27.55%
|1140.5
|+19.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|142
|142.5
|-0.35%
|138.2
|+2.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.1
|55.5
|-20.54%
|43.5
|+1.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|601.9
|626.5
|-3.93%
|656
|-8.25%
|Operating Income
|760.7
|441.8
|+72.18%
|484.5
|+57.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|803.6
|477.6
|+68.26%
|500
|+60.72%
|Net Income
|668.5
|386.3
|+73.05%
|420.3
|+59.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.32
|21.56
|+73.1%
|23.26
|+60.45%
