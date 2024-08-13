Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.05% YoY

Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live : Natco Pharma Q1 Results Live: Natco Pharma declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.47% and the profit increased by 59.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.55% and the profit surged by an impressive 73.05%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 0.35% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), though these expenses saw a modest increase of 2.75% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This efficient cost management contributed to the significant rise in profitability.

Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 72.18% q-o-q and 57.01% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹37.32, marking a 60.45% increase Y-o-Y, reflecting strong operational performance and profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Natco Pharma has delivered remarkable returns, with a 14.16% return in the last week, 79.3% return over the past six months, and an 84.2% year-to-date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.

Currently, Natco Pharma boasts a market capitalization of ₹26,767.97 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1539.7 and a 52-week low of ₹724.2, indicating significant market activity and investor interest over the year.

As of 13 Aug, 2024, analyst opinions on Natco Pharma were varied. Out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 1 gave a Sell rating, 4 analysts recommended a Buy, and 2 analysts rated it as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation was to Buy, indicating general optimism about the company's future prospects.

Natco Pharma Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1362.6 1068.3 +27.55% 1140.5 +19.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 142 142.5 -0.35% 138.2 +2.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.1 55.5 -20.54% 43.5 +1.38% Total Operating Expense 601.9 626.5 -3.93% 656 -8.25% Operating Income 760.7 441.8 +72.18% 484.5 +57.01% Net Income Before Taxes 803.6 477.6 +68.26% 500 +60.72% Net Income 668.5 386.3 +73.05% 420.3 +59.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.32 21.56 +73.1% 23.26 +60.45%