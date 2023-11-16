Hello User
Natco Pharma Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 549.65% YOY

Natco Pharma Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 549.65% YOY

Livemint

Natco Pharma Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 138.69% YoY & profit increased by 549.65% YoY

Natco Pharma Q2 FY24 Results

Natco Pharma declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 138.69% & the profit increased by 549.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.57% and the profit decreased by 12.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.43% q-o-q & increased by 10.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.47% q-o-q & increased by 673.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.6 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 562.38% Y-o-Y.

Natco Pharma has delivered 6.09% return in the last 1 week, 26.01% return in last 6 months and 41.41% YTD return.

Currently the Natco Pharma has a market cap of 14225.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 928 & 502 respectively.

As of 16 Nov, 2023 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Natco Pharma Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1031.41140.5-9.57%432.1+138.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.4138.2-11.43%110.3+10.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.643.5+0.23%41.7+4.56%
Total Operating Expense617656-5.95%378.5+63.01%
Operating Income414.4484.5-14.47%53.6+673.13%
Net Income Before Taxes439.6500-12.08%70.3+525.32%
Net Income369420.3-12.21%56.8+549.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.623.26-11.44%3.11+562.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹369Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1031.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
