Natco Pharma Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 549.65% YOY
Natco Pharma declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 138.69% & the profit increased by 549.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.57% and the profit decreased by 12.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.43% q-o-q & increased by 10.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.47% q-o-q & increased by 673.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.6 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 562.38% Y-o-Y.
Natco Pharma has delivered 6.09% return in the last 1 week, 26.01% return in last 6 months and 41.41% YTD return.
Currently the Natco Pharma has a market cap of ₹14225.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928 & ₹502 respectively.
As of 16 Nov, 2023 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Natco Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1031.4
|1140.5
|-9.57%
|432.1
|+138.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.4
|138.2
|-11.43%
|110.3
|+10.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|43.6
|43.5
|+0.23%
|41.7
|+4.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|617
|656
|-5.95%
|378.5
|+63.01%
|Operating Income
|414.4
|484.5
|-14.47%
|53.6
|+673.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|439.6
|500
|-12.08%
|70.3
|+525.32%
|Net Income
|369
|420.3
|-12.21%
|56.8
|+549.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.6
|23.26
|-11.44%
|3.11
|+562.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹369Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1031.4Cr
