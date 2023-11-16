Natco Pharma Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 549.65% YOY

Natco Pharma declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 138.69% & the profit increased by 549.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.57% and the profit decreased by 12.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.43% q-o-q & increased by 10.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.47% q-o-q & increased by 673.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.6 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 562.38% Y-o-Y.

Natco Pharma has delivered 6.09% return in the last 1 week, 26.01% return in last 6 months and 41.41% YTD return.

Currently the Natco Pharma has a market cap of ₹14225.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928 & ₹502 respectively.

As of 16 Nov, 2023 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Natco Pharma Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1031.4 1140.5 -9.57% 432.1 +138.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.4 138.2 -11.43% 110.3 +10.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.6 43.5 +0.23% 41.7 +4.56% Total Operating Expense 617 656 -5.95% 378.5 +63.01% Operating Income 414.4 484.5 -14.47% 53.6 +673.13% Net Income Before Taxes 439.6 500 -12.08% 70.3 +525.32% Net Income 369 420.3 -12.21% 56.8 +549.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.6 23.26 -11.44% 3.11 +562.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹369Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1031.4Cr

