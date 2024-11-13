Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 83.55% YoY

Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 83.55% YoY

Livemint

Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.94% YoY & profit increased by 83.55% YoY.

Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live

Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live : Natco Pharma announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both topline and profit. The company's revenue jumped by 32.94% year-over-year, while profits soared by an impressive 83.55%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest increase of 0.62%, and profits rose by 1.32%.

Despite the positive growth in revenue and profits, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.69% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 23.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses reflects ongoing investments in operations and marketing as the company seeks to bolster its market presence.

Operating income showed a slight decline of 0.29% compared to the previous quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 83.04% year-over-year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 37.81, which marks an increase of 83.54% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Natco Pharma experienced a -2.19% return over the past week; however, the company has delivered a robust 40.5% return in the last six months and an impressive 71.42% year-to-date return. Currently, Natco Pharma boasts a market capitalization of 24,911.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,639 and a low of 752.45.

As of November 13, 2024, analysts' opinions on Natco Pharma are varied. Among the nine analysts covering the company, one has rated it as a Strong Sell, two as Sell, two as Hold, two as Buy, and two as Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid strong performance metrics.

Natco Pharma Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1371.11362.6+0.62%1031.4+32.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total151.5142+6.69%122.4+23.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.844.1+3.85%43.6+5.05%
Total Operating Expense612.6601.9+1.78%617-0.71%
Operating Income758.5760.7-0.29%414.4+83.04%
Net Income Before Taxes818.2803.6+1.82%439.6+86.12%
Net Income677.3668.5+1.32%369+83.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.8137.32+1.31%20.6+83.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹677.3Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1371.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.