Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 83.55% YoY

Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live : Natco Pharma announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both topline and profit. The company's revenue jumped by 32.94% year-over-year, while profits soared by an impressive 83.55%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest increase of 0.62%, and profits rose by 1.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the positive growth in revenue and profits, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.69% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 23.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses reflects ongoing investments in operations and marketing as the company seeks to bolster its market presence.

Operating income showed a slight decline of 0.29% compared to the previous quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 83.04% year-over-year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹37.81, which marks an increase of 83.54% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Natco Pharma experienced a -2.19% return over the past week; however, the company has delivered a robust 40.5% return in the last six months and an impressive 71.42% year-to-date return. Currently, Natco Pharma boasts a market capitalization of ₹24,911.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,639 and a low of ₹752.45.

As of November 13, 2024, analysts' opinions on Natco Pharma are varied. Among the nine analysts covering the company, one has rated it as a Strong Sell, two as Sell, two as Hold, two as Buy, and two as Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid strong performance metrics.

Natco Pharma Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1371.1 1362.6 +0.62% 1031.4 +32.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 151.5 142 +6.69% 122.4 +23.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.8 44.1 +3.85% 43.6 +5.05% Total Operating Expense 612.6 601.9 +1.78% 617 -0.71% Operating Income 758.5 760.7 -0.29% 414.4 +83.04% Net Income Before Taxes 818.2 803.6 +1.82% 439.6 +86.12% Net Income 677.3 668.5 +1.32% 369 +83.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.81 37.32 +1.31% 20.6 +83.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹677.3Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1371.1Cr

