Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 83.55% YoY

Natco Pharma Q2 Results Live : Natco Pharma announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both topline and profit. The company's revenue jumped by 32.94% year-over-year, while profits soared by an impressive 83.55%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest increase of 0.62%, and profits rose by 1.32%.
Despite the positive growth in revenue and profits, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.69% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 23.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses reflects ongoing investments in operations and marketing as the company seeks to bolster its market presence.
Operating income showed a slight decline of 0.29% compared to the previous quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 83.04% year-over-year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹37.81, which marks an increase of 83.54% compared to the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Natco Pharma experienced a -2.19% return over the past week; however, the company has delivered a robust 40.5% return in the last six months and an impressive 71.42% year-to-date return. Currently, Natco Pharma boasts a market capitalization of ₹24,911.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,639 and a low of ₹752.45.
As of November 13, 2024, analysts' opinions on Natco Pharma are varied. Among the nine analysts covering the company, one has rated it as a Strong Sell, two as Sell, two as Hold, two as Buy, and two as Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid strong performance metrics.
Natco Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1371.1
|1362.6
|+0.62%
|1031.4
|+32.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|151.5
|142
|+6.69%
|122.4
|+23.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.8
|44.1
|+3.85%
|43.6
|+5.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|612.6
|601.9
|+1.78%
|617
|-0.71%
|Operating Income
|758.5
|760.7
|-0.29%
|414.4
|+83.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|818.2
|803.6
|+1.82%
|439.6
|+86.12%
|Net Income
|677.3
|668.5
|+1.32%
|369
|+83.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.81
|37.32
|+1.31%
|20.6
|+83.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹677.3Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1371.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar