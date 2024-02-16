Natco Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 241.41% YOY

Natco Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 54.03% & the profit increased by 241.41% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 26.45% and the profit decreased by 42.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 45.97% q-o-q & increased by 247.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 248.39% Y-o-Y.

Natco Pharma has delivered 2.97% return in the last 1 week, 6.41% return in last 6 months and 9.05% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Natco Pharma has a market cap of ₹15847.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928 & ₹520.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹1.25. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 26 Feb, 2024:

Natco Pharma Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 758.6 1031.4 -26.45% 492.5 +54.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 121.9 122.4 -0.41% 105.6 +15.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.2 43.6 +1.38% 41.5 +6.51% Total Operating Expense 534.7 617 -13.34% 428.1 +24.9% Operating Income 223.9 414.4 -45.97% 64.4 +247.67% Net Income Before Taxes 256.3 439.6 -41.7% 81.4 +214.86% Net Income 212.7 369 -42.36% 62.3 +241.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.88 20.6 -42.33% 3.41 +248.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹212.7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹758.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!