Natco Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 241.41% YOY

Natco Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 54.03% & the profit increased by 241.41% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 26.45% and the profit decreased by 42.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 45.97% q-o-q & increased by 247.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 248.39% Y-o-Y.
Natco Pharma has delivered 2.97% return in the last 1 week, 6.41% return in last 6 months and 9.05% YTD return.
Currently the Natco Pharma has a market cap of ₹15847.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928 & ₹520.25 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹1.25. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 26 Feb, 2024:
Natco Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|758.6
|1031.4
|-26.45%
|492.5
|+54.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|121.9
|122.4
|-0.41%
|105.6
|+15.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.2
|43.6
|+1.38%
|41.5
|+6.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|534.7
|617
|-13.34%
|428.1
|+24.9%
|Operating Income
|223.9
|414.4
|-45.97%
|64.4
|+247.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|256.3
|439.6
|-41.7%
|81.4
|+214.86%
|Net Income
|212.7
|369
|-42.36%
|62.3
|+241.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.88
|20.6
|-42.33%
|3.41
|+248.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹212.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹758.6Cr
