Next Story
Natco Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 241.41% YOY

Livemint

Natco Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live

Natco Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 54.03% & the profit increased by 241.41% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 26.45% and the profit decreased by 42.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 45.97% q-o-q & increased by 247.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 248.39% Y-o-Y.

Natco Pharma has delivered 2.97% return in the last 1 week, 6.41% return in last 6 months and 9.05% YTD return.

Currently the Natco Pharma has a market cap of 15847.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 928 & 520.25 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 1.25. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 26 Feb, 2024:

Natco Pharma Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue758.61031.4-26.45%492.5+54.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total121.9122.4-0.41%105.6+15.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.243.6+1.38%41.5+6.51%
Total Operating Expense534.7617-13.34%428.1+24.9%
Operating Income223.9414.4-45.97%64.4+247.67%
Net Income Before Taxes256.3439.6-41.7%81.4+214.86%
Net Income212.7369-42.36%62.3+241.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.8820.6-42.33%3.41+248.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹212.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹758.6Cr

