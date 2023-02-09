Natco Pharma Q3: Net profit down 22.5% at ₹62.3 cr, dividend declared
- Revenue came in at ₹492.5 crore, down 12.1% as compared to ₹560.5 crore YoY
Natco Pharma on Monday reported a net profit of ₹62.3 crore, down 22.5% as against ₹80.4 crore on -year. Revenue came in at ₹492.5 crore, down 12.1% as compared to ₹560.5 crore YoY.
