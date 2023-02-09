Natco Pharma on Monday reported a net profit of ₹62.3 crore, down 22.5% as against ₹80.4 crore on -year. Revenue came in at ₹492.5 crore, down 12.1% as compared to ₹560.5 crore YoY.

The company has also declared third interim dividend of ₹1.25, i.e., 62.50%. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of the third interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Tuesday, the 21st day of February, 2023. The payment of said interim dividend will be from l March, 2023.