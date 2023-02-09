Home / Companies / Company Results /  Natco Pharma Q3: Net profit down 22.5% at 62.3 cr, dividend declared
Back

Natco Pharma on Monday reported a net profit of 62.3 crore, down 22.5% as against 80.4 crore on -year. Revenue came in at 492.5 crore, down 12.1% as compared to 560.5 crore YoY.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company has also declared third interim dividend of 1.25, i.e., 62.50%. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of the third interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Tuesday, the 21st day of February, 2023. The payment of said interim dividend will be from l March, 2023.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x