Natco Pharma Q3: Net profit down 22.5% at 62.3 cr, dividend declared

Natco Pharma Q3: Net profit down 22.5% at 62.3 cr, dividend declared

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Livemint
Natco Pharma reported its December quarter earnings today.

  • Revenue came in at 492.5 crore, down 12.1% as compared to 560.5 crore YoY

Natco Pharma on Monday reported a net profit of 62.3 crore, down 22.5% as against 80.4 crore on -year. Revenue came in at 492.5 crore, down 12.1% as compared to 560.5 crore YoY.

The company has also declared third interim dividend of 1.25, i.e., 62.50%. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of the third interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Tuesday, the 21st day of February, 2023. The payment of said interim dividend will be from l March, 2023.

