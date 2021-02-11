Natco Pharma Q3 result: Net profit declines 39% to 63 crore

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 39.27% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹63.4 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹104.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income of the company stood at ₹386 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹513 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The decline in revenue and profits was due to lower domestic oncology sales and weak realisation of profits from oseltamivir products in the US, Natco Pharma said.

The board of directors has recommended a third interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of ₹2 each, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma closed at ₹884.55 on the BSE, down 0.22% from its previous close.

