Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Natco Pharma Q3 result: Net profit declines 39% to 63 crore
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Natco Pharma Q3 result: Net profit declines 39% to 63 crore

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST PTI

The consolidated total income of the company stood at 386 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 513 crore for the same period a year ago

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 39.27% decline in its consolidated net profit to 63.4 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 39.27% decline in its consolidated net profit to 63.4 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of 104.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company had posted a net profit of 104.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The consolidated total income of the company stood at 386 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 513 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The decline in revenue and profits was due to lower domestic oncology sales and weak realisation of profits from oseltamivir products in the US, Natco Pharma said.

The board of directors has recommended a third interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of 2 each, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma closed at 884.55 on the BSE, down 0.22% from its previous close.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.