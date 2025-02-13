Natco Pharma Q3 Results 2025:Natco Pharma declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit of ₹133 crore, a decrease of 37.47% year-over-year, while revenue fell to ₹474.8 crore, down 37.41% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a steep decline of 65.37% and profit plummeted by 80.36%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 6.53% quarter-over-quarter; however, they increased by 16.16% year-over-year. This increase in expenses, coupled with the sharp drop in revenue, contributed to the overall decline in profitability.

Natco Pharma Q3 Results

Operating income was notably impacted, down by 101.08% compared to the previous quarter, and decreased by 103.66% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.43, reflecting a decrease of 37.46% from the same quarter last year.

Despite the poor quarterly results, Natco Pharma has delivered an 11.74% return in the last week; however, the stock has seen a -8.4% return over the past six months and a -4.89% year-to-date return.

Currently, Natco Pharma has a market capitalization of ₹17,894.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,639 and a low of ₹828.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, there are mixed sentiments among analysts regarding the company's performance. Out of eight analysts covering Natco Pharma, one has given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, two have issued Hold ratings, two have given Buy ratings, and one has rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Natco Pharma Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 474.8 1371.1 -65.37% 758.6 -37.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 141.6 151.5 -6.53% 121.9 +16.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 47 45.8 +2.62% 44.2 +6.33% Total Operating Expense 483 612.6 -21.16% 534.7 -9.67% Operating Income -8.2 758.5 -101.08% 223.9 -103.66% Net Income Before Taxes 163.7 818.2 -79.99% 256.3 -36.13% Net Income 133 677.3 -80.36% 212.7 -37.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.43 37.81 -80.35% 11.88 -37.46%