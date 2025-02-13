Natco Pharma Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 37.47% YoY

Natco Pharma Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 37.41% YoY & profit decreased by 37.47% YoY, profit at 133 crore and revenue at 474.8 crore.

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Natco Pharma Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Natco Pharma Q3 Results 2025:Natco Pharma declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit of 133 crore, a decrease of 37.47% year-over-year, while revenue fell to 474.8 crore, down 37.41% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a steep decline of 65.37% and profit plummeted by 80.36%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 6.53% quarter-over-quarter; however, they increased by 16.16% year-over-year. This increase in expenses, coupled with the sharp drop in revenue, contributed to the overall decline in profitability.

Natco Pharma Q3 Results

Operating income was notably impacted, down by 101.08% compared to the previous quarter, and decreased by 103.66% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 7.43, reflecting a decrease of 37.46% from the same quarter last year.

Despite the poor quarterly results, Natco Pharma has delivered an 11.74% return in the last week; however, the stock has seen a -8.4% return over the past six months and a -4.89% year-to-date return.

Currently, Natco Pharma has a market capitalization of 17,894.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,639 and a low of 828.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, there are mixed sentiments among analysts regarding the company's performance. Out of eight analysts covering Natco Pharma, one has given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, two have issued Hold ratings, two have given Buy ratings, and one has rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Natco Pharma Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue474.81371.1-65.37%758.6-37.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.6151.5-6.53%121.9+16.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization4745.8+2.62%44.2+6.33%
Total Operating Expense483612.6-21.16%534.7-9.67%
Operating Income-8.2758.5-101.08%223.9-103.66%
Net Income Before Taxes163.7818.2-79.99%256.3-36.13%
Net Income133677.3-80.36%212.7-37.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.4337.81-80.35%11.88-37.46%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹133Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹474.8Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
