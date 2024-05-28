Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.07% YOY

Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.07% YOY

Livemint

Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.98% YoY & profit increased by 40.07% YoY

Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live

Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : Natco Pharma declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.98% & the profit increased by 40.07% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.83% and the profit increased by 81.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 97.32% q-o-q & increased by 48.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.56 for Q4, which increased by 42.79% Y-o-Y.

Natco Pharma has delivered 3% return in the last 1 week, 31.9% return in the last 6 months, and 26.87% YTD return.

Currently, Natco Pharma has a market cap of 18437.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1108.35 & 615.5 respectively.

As of 28 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Natco Pharma Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1068.3758.6+40.83%897.9+18.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total142.5121.9+16.9%118.9+19.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.544.2+25.57%41+35.37%
Total Operating Expense626.5534.7+17.17%599.8+4.45%
Operating Income441.8223.9+97.32%298.1+48.21%
Net Income Before Taxes477.6256.3+86.34%324.4+47.23%
Net Income386.3212.7+81.62%275.8+40.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.5611.88+81.48%15.1+42.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹386.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1068.3Cr

