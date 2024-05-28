Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.07% YOY

Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : Natco Pharma declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.98% & the profit increased by 40.07% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.83% and the profit increased by 81.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 97.32% q-o-q & increased by 48.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹21.56 for Q4, which increased by 42.79% Y-o-Y.

Natco Pharma has delivered 3% return in the last 1 week, 31.9% return in the last 6 months, and 26.87% YTD return.

Currently, Natco Pharma has a market cap of ₹18437.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1108.35 & ₹615.5 respectively.

As of 28 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Natco Pharma Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1068.3 758.6 +40.83% 897.9 +18.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 142.5 121.9 +16.9% 118.9 +19.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.5 44.2 +25.57% 41 +35.37% Total Operating Expense 626.5 534.7 +17.17% 599.8 +4.45% Operating Income 441.8 223.9 +97.32% 298.1 +48.21% Net Income Before Taxes 477.6 256.3 +86.34% 324.4 +47.23% Net Income 386.3 212.7 +81.62% 275.8 +40.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.56 11.88 +81.48% 15.1 +42.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹386.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1068.3Cr

