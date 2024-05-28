Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.07% YOY

Natco Pharma Q4 Results Live : Natco Pharma declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.98% & the profit increased by 40.07% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.83% and the profit increased by 81.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 97.32% q-o-q & increased by 48.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.56 for Q4, which increased by 42.79% Y-o-Y.
Natco Pharma has delivered 3% return in the last 1 week, 31.9% return in the last 6 months, and 26.87% YTD return.
Currently, Natco Pharma has a market cap of ₹18437.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1108.35 & ₹615.5 respectively.
As of 28 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 28 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Natco Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1068.3
|758.6
|+40.83%
|897.9
|+18.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|142.5
|121.9
|+16.9%
|118.9
|+19.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.5
|44.2
|+25.57%
|41
|+35.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|626.5
|534.7
|+17.17%
|599.8
|+4.45%
|Operating Income
|441.8
|223.9
|+97.32%
|298.1
|+48.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|477.6
|256.3
|+86.34%
|324.4
|+47.23%
|Net Income
|386.3
|212.7
|+81.62%
|275.8
|+40.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.56
|11.88
|+81.48%
|15.1
|+42.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹386.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1068.3Cr
