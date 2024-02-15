National Aluminium Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 83.6% YOY

National Aluminium Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.73% & the profit increased by 83.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.97% and the profit increased by 151.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.09% q-o-q & decreased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 194.42% q-o-q & increased by 104.6% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.56 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 82.86% Y-o-Y.

National Aluminium Company has delivered -12.78% return in the last 1 week, 56.59% return in last 6 months and 7.58% YTD return.

Currently the National Aluminium Company has a market cap of ₹26070.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹165.55 & ₹75.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

National Aluminium Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3346.9 3043.42 +9.97% 3289.98 +1.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 439.06 453.06 -3.09% 469.3 -6.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 153.79 186.15 -17.38% 157.06 -2.08% Total Operating Expense 2727.56 2833.06 -3.72% 2987.27 -8.69% Operating Income 619.34 210.36 +194.42% 302.71 +104.6% Net Income Before Taxes 650.35 256.06 +153.98% 347.27 +87.28% Net Income 470.61 187.35 +151.19% 256.32 +83.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.56 1.02 +150.87% 1.4 +82.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹470.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3346.9Cr

