Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  National Aluminium Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 83.6% YOY

Livemint

National Aluminium Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.73% YoY & profit increased by 83.6% YoY

National Aluminium Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

National Aluminium Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.73% & the profit increased by 83.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.97% and the profit increased by 151.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.09% q-o-q & decreased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 194.42% q-o-q & increased by 104.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.56 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 82.86% Y-o-Y.

National Aluminium Company has delivered -12.78% return in the last 1 week, 56.59% return in last 6 months and 7.58% YTD return.

Currently the National Aluminium Company has a market cap of 26070.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 165.55 & 75.7 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

National Aluminium Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3346.93043.42+9.97%3289.98+1.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total439.06453.06-3.09%469.3-6.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization153.79186.15-17.38%157.06-2.08%
Total Operating Expense2727.562833.06-3.72%2987.27-8.69%
Operating Income619.34210.36+194.42%302.71+104.6%
Net Income Before Taxes650.35256.06+153.98%347.27+87.28%
Net Income470.61187.35+151.19%256.32+83.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.561.02+150.87%1.4+82.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹470.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3346.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

