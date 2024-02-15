National Aluminium Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 83.6% YOY

National Aluminium Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.73% & the profit increased by 83.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.97% and the profit increased by 151.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.09% q-o-q & decreased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 194.42% q-o-q & increased by 104.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.56 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 82.86% Y-o-Y.
National Aluminium Company has delivered -12.78% return in the last 1 week, 56.59% return in last 6 months and 7.58% YTD return.
Currently the National Aluminium Company has a market cap of ₹26070.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹165.55 & ₹75.7 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
National Aluminium Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3346.9
|3043.42
|+9.97%
|3289.98
|+1.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|439.06
|453.06
|-3.09%
|469.3
|-6.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|153.79
|186.15
|-17.38%
|157.06
|-2.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|2727.56
|2833.06
|-3.72%
|2987.27
|-8.69%
|Operating Income
|619.34
|210.36
|+194.42%
|302.71
|+104.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|650.35
|256.06
|+153.98%
|347.27
|+87.28%
|Net Income
|470.61
|187.35
|+151.19%
|256.32
|+83.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.56
|1.02
|+150.87%
|1.4
|+82.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹470.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3346.9Cr
