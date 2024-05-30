Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 101.36% YOY

National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 101.36% YOY

Livemint

National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.06% YoY & profit increased by 101.36% YoY

National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live

National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : National Aluminium Company declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.06% & the profit increased by 101.36% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.94% and the profit increased by 111.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.72% q-o-q & increased by 10.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 108.98% q-o-q & increased by 144.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.71 for Q4, which increased by 38.1% Y-o-Y.

National Aluminium Company has delivered -3.84% return in the last 1 week, 108.04% return in last 6 months and 45.05% YTD return.

Currently, National Aluminium Company has a market cap of 35153.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 206.3 & 80.65 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.

National Aluminium Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3579.053346.9+6.94%3691.99-3.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total512.47439.06+16.72%465.63+10.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization240.02153.79+56.07%255.44-6.04%
Total Operating Expense2284.752727.56-16.23%3162.16-27.75%
Operating Income1294.3619.34+108.98%529.83+144.29%
Net Income Before Taxes1350.39650.35+107.64%539.38+150.36%
Net Income996.74470.61+111.8%495+101.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.712.56+45.07%2.69+38.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹996.74Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3579.05Cr

