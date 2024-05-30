National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 101.36% YOY

National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : National Aluminium Company declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.06% & the profit increased by 101.36% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.94% and the profit increased by 111.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.72% q-o-q & increased by 10.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 108.98% q-o-q & increased by 144.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.71 for Q4, which increased by 38.1% Y-o-Y.
National Aluminium Company has delivered -3.84% return in the last 1 week, 108.04% return in last 6 months and 45.05% YTD return.
Currently, National Aluminium Company has a market cap of ₹35153.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹206.3 & ₹80.65 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.
National Aluminium Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3579.05
|3346.9
|+6.94%
|3691.99
|-3.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|512.47
|439.06
|+16.72%
|465.63
|+10.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|240.02
|153.79
|+56.07%
|255.44
|-6.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|2284.75
|2727.56
|-16.23%
|3162.16
|-27.75%
|Operating Income
|1294.3
|619.34
|+108.98%
|529.83
|+144.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1350.39
|650.35
|+107.64%
|539.38
|+150.36%
|Net Income
|996.74
|470.61
|+111.8%
|495
|+101.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.71
|2.56
|+45.07%
|2.69
|+38.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹996.74Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3579.05Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!