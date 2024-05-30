National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 101.36% YOY

National Aluminium Company Q4 Results Live : National Aluminium Company declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.06% & the profit increased by 101.36% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.94% and the profit increased by 111.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.72% q-o-q & increased by 10.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 108.98% q-o-q & increased by 144.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.71 for Q4, which increased by 38.1% Y-o-Y.

National Aluminium Company has delivered -3.84% return in the last 1 week, 108.04% return in last 6 months and 45.05% YTD return.

Currently, National Aluminium Company has a market cap of ₹35153.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹206.3 & ₹80.65 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.

National Aluminium Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3579.05 3346.9 +6.94% 3691.99 -3.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 512.47 439.06 +16.72% 465.63 +10.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 240.02 153.79 +56.07% 255.44 -6.04% Total Operating Expense 2284.75 2727.56 -16.23% 3162.16 -27.75% Operating Income 1294.3 619.34 +108.98% 529.83 +144.29% Net Income Before Taxes 1350.39 650.35 +107.64% 539.38 +150.36% Net Income 996.74 470.61 +111.8% 495 +101.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.71 2.56 +45.07% 2.69 +38.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹996.74Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3579.05Cr

