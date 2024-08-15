National Fertilizers Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 92.84% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
National Fertilizers Q1 Results Live : National Fertilizers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant improvement in its financial performance with the topline increasing by 0.8% year-over-year (YoY) and the loss decreasing by an impressive 92.84% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.64% and the loss increased by 104.18%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a modest rise. The expenses rose by 1.32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 3.77% YoY. This indicates a controlled but rising cost structure amid the company's efforts to streamline operations.

Despite the mixed results, there were some bright spots in the financials. The operating income, although down by 93.78% QoQ, showed a remarkable increase of 118.85% YoY. This highlights a significant turnaround in the company's core operations over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.18, which, despite being negative, marked an improvement of 92.74% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders, suggesting that the company's efforts to reduce losses are bearing fruit.

In terms of stock performance, National Fertilizers has delivered a -3.94% return in the last week. However, looking at a longer time frame, the company has shown strong performance with a 33.26% return in the last 6 months and a 43.97% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This demonstrates investor confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Currently, National Fertilizers has a market capitalization of 6462.39 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 169.95 and 65.05 respectively, showing a wide range of trading over the past year.

Overall, National Fertilizers' Q1 results indicate a mixed but improving financial situation. The company has shown resilience with a significant reduction in losses and a modest increase in revenue, despite facing rising operational costs. Investors will be keen to see how the company continues to navigate these challenges in the upcoming quarters.

National Fertilizers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5091.785284.24-3.64%5051.23+0.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total164.24162.1+1.32%158.28+3.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.291.72-0.57%87.11+4.7%
Total Operating Expense5073.754994.14+1.59%5146.88-1.42%
Operating Income18.03290.1-93.78%-95.65+118.85%
Net Income Before Taxes-21.28268.4-107.93%-168.85+87.4%
Net Income-8.69207.68-104.18%-121.43+92.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.184.23-104.26%-2.48+92.74%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
