National Fertilizers Q2 result: Navratna PSU firm posts profit of ₹12 crore; total income falls 23% YoY

National Fertilizers reported a consolidated net profit of 12.07 crore for Q2 September 2024, a significant turnaround from a loss of 87.10 crore in the same quarter last year and a loss of 8.7 crore in Q1FY25.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Nov 2024, 05:29 PM IST
National Fertilizers Q2 result: PSU firm posts profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 crore
National Fertilizers Q2 result: PSU firm posts profit of ₹12 crore(Pixabay)

National Fertilizers Q2 result: PSU firm and a Navratna company National Fertilizers, on Monday, November 11, posted a consolidated net profit of 12.07 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 87.10 crore. Even for Q1FY25, the company reported a loss of 8.7 crore.

National Fertilizers is one of the leading fertiliser companies in India. It has five gas-based Ammonia-Urea plants --Nangal & Bathinda plants in Punjab, Panipat plant in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur at District Guna, in Madhya Pradesh.

The company's total income from operations for the quarter under review dropped 22.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 4,404.40 crore from 5,691.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Revenue from manufactured fertilizers (urea, bentonite sulphure, bio-fertilisers) stood at 3,551.85 crore for Q2FY25 compared to 3,523.12 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from manufactured chemicals (industrial products, agrochemicals, etc.) rose to 130.31 crore from 97.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of 10 each for the quarter reached 0.25, up from - 1.78 in the same quarter last year and - 0.18 in Q1 FY25.

The company said its shareholders had approved a final dividend of 0.27 per share (face value of 10 each ) for the financial year 2023- 24 in the Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024, which was paid in October 2024.

National Fertilizers shares closed 0.97 per cent lower at 115.20 apiece on Monday.

The stock has seen a remarkable gain of nearly 69 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week high of 169.95 on July 23 this year and a 52-week low of 67.80 on November 10 last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 05:29 PM IST
